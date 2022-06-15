Representative Darby Receives Bob Bullock Award for Outstanding Public Service



by: Rep. Darby, Drew

06/01/2022

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) received the Bob Bullock Award for Outstanding Public Service at the Texas Digital Government Summit in Austin.

Government Technology presents the Bob Bullock Award each year to a Texas executive or elected official who exemplifies outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to serving Texas citizens. Bob Bullock served as Texas Comptroller from 1975 to 1991 and Texas Lieutenant Governor from 1991 until 1999.

"I am honored to receive the Bob Bullock Award and humbled to be included in the legacy of its namesake, Bob Bullock, who loved and served Texas fervently," said Representative Darby. "During my 15 years of service in the Texas House, I have worked hard to make state government more transparent, efficient, and responsive. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Texas citizens and to continue making a positive difference for our state."

Representative Drew Darby was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2006, and has served the people of House District 72 and throughout Texas during his many years of dedicated leadership. He has championed efforts in our state’s energy, transportation, education, healthcare and technology sectors. Notably, Chairman Darby passed measures to reform critical infrastructure and improve public safety, as well as modernize and strengthen cybersecurity. He has supported the Texas House as a chair or vice-chair of 13 regular or select committees, including Redistricting, Energy Resources, and subcommittees on Appropriations. Prior to his state service, Chairman Darby held local leadership roles on the San Angelo City Council, the San Angelo Water Advisory Board, and the Lake Nasworthy Advisory Board. He and his wife, Clarisa, have five children and nine grandchildren.



