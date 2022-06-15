Submit Release
Cryptocurrency website www.stidebprom.vip appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint from a California resident regarding www.stidebprom.vip.

A California resident told DFPI he went on the dating app, Hinge and was matched with a woman who went by the name of Vanessa. She asked to take the conversation over to a messaging app called Line, and she told the victim she had been making a lot of money through a crypto exchange platform called www.stidebprom.vip. Vanessa suggested that the victim put in some money with her. Initially, the victim transferred $1,000 from his Coinbase account, and the money seemed to grow quickly. She encouraged him to withdraw some of the money, and the victim successfully withdrew $100, after it was approved by a system administrator.

Over time, Vanessa encouraged him to invest more and more money, eventually $20,000. His account balance showed $31,000, but when the victim attempted to withdraw more money. this time it was rejected by the administrator and all further requests to withdraw have been denied. These allegations have not been verified by DFPI.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms, as discussed here:  https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services.  To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677.  If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.

 

