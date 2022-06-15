Signify Health Opens New Regional Service Center in Oklahoma City

Signify Health, Inc., a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, announced the official opening of its new regional service center in Oklahoma City. The Company marked the opening of its 25,000 square-foot site with a ceremonial ribbon cutting event with Governor Kevin Stitt and other state and local government representatives, business community leaders, and employees.

“Our investment in workforce and economic development is attracting industry-leading companies like Signify Health who recognize the many attributes Oklahoma has to offer growing businesses,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “We are delighted to officially welcome Signify Health to our business community and look forward to supporting their continued success for many years to come.”

Last December, Signify Health announced its decision to locate its third regional service center hub in Oklahoma City and plans to bring more than 200 new jobs to the region. Since that time, the Company has hired more than 130 new employees who work both on-site and remotely.

“We truly appreciate the warm welcome and support we have received from both the Governor’s and Mayor’s administrations. They helped make the process of opening up a new facility and sourcing talented people a seamless and positive experience,” said David Pierre, Chief Operating Officer at Signify Health. “We knew at the outset of this journey that Oklahoma City was a place where we would find people who share our values and passion for making a positive difference in people’s health. What we found here exceeded our high expectations,” he added.

“The healthcare industry in Oklahoma City is an extremely important economic driver for our region, and more importantly it’s a major contributor to a high quality of life for our residents,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “We congratulate Signify on opening its doors in Oklahoma City and look forward to the contributions they will make to our community, from both economic and quality of life perspectives.”

Located at 5400 E. Memorial Road, Signify’s service center was designed to support the distinct needs of a hybrid workforce, including a flexible floor plan and collaboration spaces. In working with Turner & Company, Signify adopted a number of healthy workplace elements used in its Dallas office. Among the eco-friendly features are a geo-thermal HVAC system, LED lighting and an onsite wastewater treatment system.

Signify Health received approval for its participation in the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program in November 2021.

“We are pleased to have Signify Health participate in the Quality Jobs program,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “This program continues to reap rewards to Oklahomans by not only incentivizing job creation, but holding companies accountable in order to receive the incentive. With the net economic benefit of Quality Jobs and all state economic development incentives, we are attracting companies, creating jobs and positively impacting our state’s economy.”

To learn more about Signify Health and career opportunities, visit signifyhealth.com/careers-corporate.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

