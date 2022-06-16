Gehenna Gaming Announces Virtual Horror Con 2022; An Online Horror & TTRPG Convention Experience, July 8-10, 2022
A digital horror media & tabletop RPG convention, complete with panels, actual plays, virtual games, and more.UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gehenna Gaming has announced the third annual Virtual Horror Con, bringing the gaming convention experience to the homes and screens of TTRPG fans around the globe. Virtual Horror Con is a digital horror media & tabletop RPG convention experience complete with panels, actual play sessions, virtual tabletop gaming sessions, and an online vendor & artist alley. The convention takes place July 8-10.
Virtual Horror Con is back for the third year in a row with three days of terror. Powered by Gehenna Gaming and Carrion Comfort Studios, this annual online convention brings a unique convention experience while attendees never have to leave the comfort of their own homes. It is a wonderful way for fans to participate in a convention who might otherwise not be able to attend for health or accessibility reasons. Gehenna Gaming aims to host the same experiences gamers would get at an in-person convention, including panels, interviews, and tabletop games, all via live-streamed video, virtual tabletop platforms, Discord, and more. Not only will there be an online vendor & artist alley for companies to display their offerings to attendees, but there will be a private vendor-only networking channel on Discord for industry professionals to connect, network, and discuss collaboration opportunities like any other in-person convention. Virtual Horror Con will also give fans an opportunity to connect on a different level with the game developers, artists, and publishers they love.
Gehenna Gaming pioneered the online gaming convention in early 2020 by creating the first Virtual Horror Con that spring. The goal was to give those affected financially by convention cancellations an opportunity to reach their audiences, and those attendees now missing out on their favorite events some levity during a serious situation. The convention was so successful that the public demanded Virtual Horror Con be an annual event.
A portion of proceeds from Virtual Horror Con 2022 will go to Don’t Be a Monster, and actual play stream audiences will have the opportunity to donate directly and enter in charity raffles to win items from some of our sponsors and vendors while enjoying the show.
Virtual Horror Con 2022 is sponsored by Alchemy RPG, By Night Studios, DriveThruRPG, and Onyx Path Publishing, and is powered by Gehenna Gaming and Carrion Comfort Studios. For more information about Virtual Horror Con™, visit: www.virtualhorrorcon.com
About Gehenna Gaming
Gehenna Gaming provides unique horror gaming experiences to fans of TTRPGs with a focus on safety, consent, and inclusivity. They produce a variety of actual plays, horror podcasts, and more, and run digital and live gaming events across the country. These events focus on running tabletop RPGs for horror fans at game stores and conventions around North America, partnering with game designers, distributors, content creators, and industry influencers in order to entertain, empower, and educate fans and players of tabletop games. You can find Gehenna Gaming at www.gehennagaming.com.
