I-40 closed west of Seligman for bridge deck demolition

SELIGMAN, AZ – As part of its work to rehabilitate the Anvil Rock Road Bridge along I-40, the Arizona Department of Transportation will close the interstate nightly beginning Wednesday, June 15.

The full closure of east- and westbound I-40 will be at the location of the bridge, which is 11 miles west of Seligman at milepost 109. The closure will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night beginning Wednesday, June 15, and ending Friday, June 17, in the morning.

Drivers will use the Anvil Rock Road off- and on-ramps to exit and re-enter the highway to get around the closure.

The $2.7 million project includes the removal and replacement of the existing bridge deck, which is the top surface of the bridge that motorists drive on, as well as the approach slabs, guardrail and pavement markings.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.

I-40 closed west of Seligman for bridge deck demolition

