Traffic Alert for Bridge Replacement on State Route 949 in Heath Township, Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a bridge replacement on State Route 949 in Jefferson County.

June 20 – September 30, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Pine Run Bridge. The area affected is between the intersections of Burkett Road and Pine Run Road.

State Route 949 will be open to one-lane alternating traffic, with temporary traffic signals and a 9-foot width restriction.

This is part of a $2 million project to replace three bridges - Pine Run, Mill Run and Keys Run. The full project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###





