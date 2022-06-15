PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 10, 2022 Bong Go hails achievements of NTF-ELCAC, echoes PRRD's call for whole-of-government approach vs insurgency Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict for the significant gains it has accomplished in addressing local insurgency and in restoring peace in conflict-riddled areas in the country. During his Talk to the People address in Davao City last Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte heaped praises on the efforts of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, saying it has achieved success in addressing rebellion which is aligned with his vision of providing a safe and comfortable life for all Filipinos. "The whole-of-government approach, once it is maintained, it would be easier (to address the problem). With the way ELCAC is running, give it another two years, (insurgency) would almost be wiped out," Duterte said. Echoing the commendations of President Duterte toward the government's anti-insurgency task force, Go expressed confidence that through NTF-ELCAC and the continuous efforts of the government, long-lasting peace and development will be achieved and sustained. "Ako ay lubos na naniniwala sa NTF-ELCAC at sa anti-insurgency campaign nito. Sa aking pag-iikot sa bansa, nasaksihan ko mismo kung paano nakatulong ang NTF-ELCAC sa ating mga kapatid na Pilipino na nais magbalik loob sa ating lipunan. Bukod dito, nakakatulong din ang programang ito sa mga inisyatibo ng barangay development lalo na sa mga malalayong lugar, upang hikayatin ang ating mga kababayan na huwag mamundok," stressed Go. Go has been supportive of NTF-ELCAC. The senator persistently objected previous proposals for the budget cut of the task force, stressing the need to enable the body to continue to discharge its mandate and implement its programs and projects effectively. A member of the bicameral conference committee for the 2022 General Appropriations bill, Go urged lawmakers to ensure that the Task Force will have the necessary resources to continue its development assistance programs in conflict-affected areas. "Being one of the members ng BiCam ay isinulong ko na maibalik o madagdagan ang pondo ng NTF-ELCAC dahil naging successful naman ito. Not only to fight insurgency but (to bring) development doon mismo sa baba," he said. He also reiterated the importance of a whole-of-government and whole-of nation approach in combating insurgency. According to Executive Order 70, which established the NTF-ELCAC, the whole-of-nation approach addresses the root causes of insurgencies, internal disturbances and tensions, and other armed conflicts and threats by prioritizing and harmonizing the delivery of basic services and social development packages by the government. It also includes facilitating societal inclusivity, and ensuring active participation of all sectors of the society in attaining the country's peace agenda. The government agencies involved in the NTF-ELCAC provide assistance through various programs dedicated to help NTF-ELCAC achieve its target goals. One of which is the Department of Social Welfare and Development wherein it provides assistance through cash grants to former rebels. The Sustainable Livelihood Program's (SLP) Livelihood Settlement Grant (LSG) of the agency, in support of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) of the government, aims to provide financial aid to such individuals so that they can become productive members of their communities. Go previously stressed the importance of reintegrating former rebels into the society by providing them means to make a living and overcome poverty. "Pare-parehas naman tayong Pilipino. Ibig sabihin, bigyan natin ng pagkakataon na magbagong buhay 'yung sinong gustong magbagong buhay. Iyong iba pagod na 'yan sa bundok, 'di nga nila nasusulyapan ang itsura ng siyudad," stressed Go, before reemphasizing the urgent need to bring an end to decades of armed conflict. "Noon pa man, my stand ay hindi talaga nagbago. Ayaw ko ng nagpapatayan ang Pilipino kapwa Pilipino. Masakit sa akin. Ilang beses na kaming umakyat ni Pangulong Duterte diyan. 'Pag may namatay na sundalo ang sakit ng dibdib namin. 'Pag mayroong namatay na rebelde, kawawa rin 'yung pamilya. Sino bang Pilipino ang gustong makipagpatayan sa kapwa Pilipino?" he asked.