PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release

June 10, 2022 Gatchalian pushes for digital transformation to end corruption in government With the continuing pervasiveness of widespread corruption in government, Senator Win Gatchalian is eyeing to pursue policies that mandate the shift to a digital government. This means accelerating digitization and digitalization efforts in government processes and transactions, including collection of tax payments and other regulatory fees. "Hindi na kailangan pang pumunta sa mga tanggapan ng pamahalaan at pumila. Dito nagsisimula ang problema. Basta may pila sa mga transaksyon sa gobyerno, asahan na natin na may mga fixer at alam niyo na kung ano ang nangyayari kapag may mga fixer," said Gatchalian. "All government collections should be paperless or done through electronic means. It's high time that we push the digital transformation of government services," he added. It's also high time, the senator said, to restore the level of trust and confidence of the public to those in government and uphold the dignity of civil servants. Gatchalian made the call to address extortion and other corruption charges hounding some alleged erring Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) personnel. Pending before the Senate is the "Full Digital Transformation Act of 2020" which mandates all government offices, agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, instrumentalities, and all local government units to adopt a digitalization strategy to facilitate efficient delivery in accordance with Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018. The proposed measure mandates the creation of a Digital Transformation Department within a government agency or office which will provide a system that will allow and promote coordination among various departments or offices to ensure that workflows, responsibilities and accountabilities are properly tracked to allow the transacting public to know the status of their requests at any given time and design service processes and procedures that will promote efficiency and sense of expediency in the government. "We can be assured of an expeditious and efficient mode of government collections while at the same time the public will be assured of convenience and transparency in their dealings with government agencies. Ang mga mawawalan ng kita ay ang mga tiwaling kawani ng gobyerno," he ended. Digital transformation iminungkahi ni Gatchalian para sugpuin ang korapsyon sa gobyerno Bunsod ng patuloy na paglaganap ng katiwalian sa gobyerno, sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na isusulong niya ang pagsasabatas ng makabagong paraan ng financial transformation sa gobyerno, kabilang ang pangongolekta ng mga bayaring buwis upang matiyak ang transparency. "Hindi na kailangan pang pumunta sa mga tanggapan ng pamahalaan at pumila. Dito nagsisimula ang problema. Basta may pila sa mga transaksyon sa gobyerno, asahan na natin na may mga fixer at alam niyo na kung ano ang nangyayari kapag may mga fixer," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Lahat ng transaksyon sa gobyerno o koleksyon nito ay dapat paperless na o sa pamamagitan ng electronic na paraan. Napapanahon na para simulan natin ang digital transformation sa lahat ng serbisyo ng gobyerno," dagdag pa niya. Panahon na rin, ayon sa senador, na manumbalik ang tiwala at kumpiyansa ng publiko sa mga nasa gobyerno at itaguyod ang dignidad ng mga lingkod-bayan. Ginawa ni Gatchalian ang panawagan bilang paraan para matugunan ang mga napabalitang pangingikil at iba pang mga kasong katiwalian na kinasangkutan ng ilang umano'y tiwaling tauhan ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). Nakabinbin sa Senado ang panukalang "Full Digital Transformation Act of 2020" kung saan co-author si Gatchalian. Mandato nito na gawing electronic mode ang transaksyon sa lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno, government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), at maging sa local government units (LGUs) upang mas mapabilis ang proseso ng transaksyon, batay na rin sa Republic Act 11032 o Ease of Doing Business at Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018. "Sa ganitong paraan, makatitiyak tayo ng mabilis at mahusay na paraan ng mga transaksyong pinansyal at masisiguro pa ang convenience at transparency ng publiko sa pagsasagawa ng kanilang transaksyon sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno. Kaya ang mawawalan ng kita ay 'yung mga tiwaling kawani ng gobyerno," pagtatapos ng senador.