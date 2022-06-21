Kachaça Spirits Awarded Unaged Cachaça of the Year in New York International Spirits Competition 2022
Newly Launched Kachaça! Earns Top Honor in Trade Competition.MIAMI, FL, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kachaça Spirits debut expression Kachaça! has been awarded top marks in the 13th Annual New York International Spirits Competition.
Recently launched in South Florida, Kachaca! has been recognized as the Unaged Cachaça of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition as well as earning 93 points and a silver medal.
The 2022 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC) had over 1,400 spirits from 39 countries and 34 States in the USA with top spirits buyers judging the products by their category and price.
“We are honored to be recognized by the industry’s trade buyers as an outstanding representation of Brazil’s national spirit,” said Adelaide Campbell, CEO of Kachaça Spirits. “The results of the NYISC are significant because spirits are evaluated on both product and price point, meaning our product delivers strong value for consumers. Being recognized by the NYISC helps drive our goal of introducing craft spirits drinkers to the versatility and value of cachaça to show them Kachaça! deserves a spot on every bar.”
Kachaça Spirits was created to introduce Brazil’s favorite spirit to the American craft spirits drinker with a smooth, easy-drinking cachaça made for mixing. Drawing on the energy and passion of Carnival to deliver a handcrafted premium cachaça, Kachaça! is a signature blend of three small-batch cachaças from bálsamo, jequitibá, and stainless steel casks with each bringing their own distinct style and tasting notes, with no added sugars, colors, or flavors.
The result is a masterfully crafted 40% ABV spirit, inviting a unique and wholly new way for Americans to experience the national spirit of Brazil.
Kachaça! is available locally in South Florida and online at KachacaSpirits.com.
About Kachaça Spirits
Founded in 2021 by first-time craft spirits entrepreneur Adelaide Campbell, Kachaça Spirits is dedicated to bringing the joyful spirit of Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival to every cocktail. Born in Brazil and bottled in Miami, the company’s first release is an authentic cachaça specially blended for the US market and made to stand out in a crowd. Drawing on the vibrancy and uniqueness of the cultures in Miami and the colorful energy of Carnival for inspiration, there's nothing subtle about a drink made with Kachaça!
For more information please visit KachacaSpirits.com.
Adelaide Campbell
Kachaca Spirits
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other