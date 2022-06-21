Italian Conductor Rebuilds Harmony with Outdoor Concert Featuring 2 Sopranos and 15 Year Old Phenom Composer
ITALIAN CONDUCTOR REBUILDS HARMONY WITH OUTDOOR CONCERT FEATURING 2 SOPRANOS AND 15-YEAR-OLD PHENOM COMPOSER
'Opera Italiana is in the Air' finds new, innovative ways to expose younger, more diverse audiences to opera.
Italian conductor Alvise Casellati is bringing his unique and popular ‘Opera Italiana is In the Air’ to New York City. The free concert titled Rebuild Harmony, will take place at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell on June 27 at 7-8:30 PM and will celebrate female talent. The concert will include two sopranos - Dísella Làrusdóttir and Caitlin Gotimer, originally from Malverne, NY, plus two of the New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers: 14-year-old singer Paloma Dineli Chesky and 15-year-old composer Jordan Millar who attends P.S.11 in Brooklyn, NY. Her original piece will open the concert.
Opera Italiana is in the Air is transforming the opera experience and making the beauty of opera accessible and enjoyable to everyone by literally bringing concerts out of the world’s fanciest concert halls and into the open air. Casellati collaborates to unite top professionals in the industry together with young musicians and composers (dressed casually for performances) to create high-quality outdoor concerts that are modern, diverse, informal, fun, and FREE.
Musicians performing in Central Park include members of the Metropolitan Opera, students from Juilliard and other top music schools in Manhattan, and the Sloan Kettering Rising Voices choir.
Thus far, Casellati has taken his special performances to Washington, DC, New York, Miami, Rome, Naples, and Milan to showcase Italian opera, this year a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage. In addition to this performance in New York City, the summer tour has already featured family-friendly events in Rome and on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., that explore the joy of music and its healing and unifying properties.
“After more than two years of isolation and restrictions due to the pandemic and now an international conflict, we need to “Rebuild Harmony” and focus on hope, humanity, and healing,” says Maestro Casellati. “I hope that the joy and beauty of Italian opera and this incredible roster of female musicians will bring an injection of positive energy to the audience.”
Opera Italiana is presented with the invaluable support of the Consulate General of Italy in New York, the Italian Cultural Institute of New York, and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia.
Alvise Casellati is the Founder and Music Director of Opera Italiana is in the Air, an organization he created in 2017, six years after leaving a career as an attorney to follow his dream of connecting new and diverse audiences to bring Italian opera back to where it belongs: pop music. Today he lives out his “dream,” making the beauty of Italian opera known, accessible and enjoyable to everyone. Since his debut in Italy at the Venice Opera House in 2011, he’s worked with hundreds of artists, dozens of theaters, orchestras, and music festivals worldwide, and has been praised as an artist with a forward-looking vision of classical music. His musical training includes earning his diploma as Maestro of Violin at the Conservatory of Music in Padova, his native city, and studying at the Juilliard School of Music in New York in 2007. Alvise is also the Founder and President of the Venetian Community of New York and has served as Managing Director of the Foundation for Italian Art and Culture in New York.
www.alvisecasellati.com
www.operaitalianaisintheair.com
Jordan Millar, (pictured left) age 15, is a composer from Brooklyn, NY. She began composing at age 9 in the New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers Program. Her piece “Boogie Down Uptown” was performed at several of the Philharmonic's concert series and profiled in The New York Times. In 2019 she received the ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composers Award. She is also a 2022 Bespoken Fellow and a featured artist for the McDuffie Center’s inaugural New Music Initiative for Black Voices.
Paloma Dineli Chesky, (pictured right) is a 14-year-old American-Brazilian singer, composer, and songwriter referred to by Broadway World as a young vocal sensation. She recently performed at Opera Italiana is in the Air on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. At age 10, Paloma made her performance debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center as part of the Musical Postcards Benefit Concert where she sang her composition Peace in All Worlds with the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall.
WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT OPERA ITALIANA IN THE AIR
“You simply must experience Opera Italiana is in the Air. Deeply moving to experience the beauty and wonder of this music and rebuild healing one note at a time.” –Lesli Foster, TV anchor.
“This concert was extraordinary. I went home and listened to opera. I woke the next morning and listened to more opera. Went to a friend’s house for breakfast and we all listened to opera. Kudos on all fronts.” – Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Former Lt. Gov of Maryland.
“Last night, I got to see one of the most magical events come to life. I’ve been to a lot of classical music concerts and operas over the years, but I’d have to say this one takes the cake.” – Caroline C., college student.
