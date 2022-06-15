San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Close on Land in Visalia, Calif.
Central Valley Developer to Build 138 New Single-Family HomesVISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital are pleased to announce they recently closed on land in northeast Visalia, Calif., in Tulare County, where they plan to construct 138 single family, detached homes in a new community named Maplewood. Construction is slated to begin late 2022 with model homes available spring 2023.
“We love to build homes in Visalia,” said Lana Fahoum, sales manager at SJV Homes. “Many of our staff live and work here, so we’re excited to share this wonderful community with new homeowners from families just starting out to retiring couples who wish to downsize.”
Located off East Goshen Avenue and west of Lovers Lane, Maplewood will feature homes ranging in size from 1,298 to 2,076 square feet. The minimum lot size is 5,000 square feet, but some lots will be oversized and/or situated on spacious corners or traffic friendly cul de sacs.
Maplewood is a one- and two-story neighborhood with Modern Cottage, Craftsman and Farmhouse styled exteriors, each with a covered front porch and covered back patio. Homes will have three to four bedrooms and two to 2.5 bathrooms with attached two-car garages. The open plan interiors boast great rooms with adjoining kitchens, some with dining rooms. Select kitchens feature center islands with snack bars, granite countertops and Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances. Owner’s suites have large closets – most with walk-in – and adjoining baths. The two-story plans include a loft, and the largest floor plan has the option of a small office. Each home has an indoor laundry room with some conveniently located on the second level. A wide variety of design options and upgraded features are available including colors and styles of flooring, countertops, cabinets and appliances.
Students can attend Mineral King Elementary School, Valley Oak Intermediate School and Golden West High School, all part of the Visalia Unified School District.
Visalia is the fifth largest city in the San Joaquin Valley, and its economy is driven by agriculture (especially grapes, olives, cotton, citrus and nursery products), livestock and distribution and manufacturing facilities. Maplewood is close to downtown Visalia and about eight miles east of State Route 99, a major transportation corridor. Abundant retail, entertainment and services are nearby.
SJV Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate development management company, has now developed more than 35 joint venture projects in the Central Valley.
According to the National Association of Home Builders’ formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 138 single-family homes will generate $39 million in local income, $5 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 543 local jobs.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate development management firm in San Diego. It has since closed more than 2,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 40 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Online and social media: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
###
Genevieve Anton
Anton Communications
email us here