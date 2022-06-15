Submit Release
Maintenance scheduled to temporarily close I-94 exit 349 June 16

FARGO, N.D. – The Interstate 94 West exit 349 ramp in Fargo will be temporarily closed due to maintenance beginning on Thursday, June 16.

The maintenance is scheduled over night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. CST on Friday, June 17. 

Motorists should plan to use an alternate route at exit 349 while the maintenance is being completed.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

