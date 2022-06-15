Powder Metallurgy Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecast 2029
Global Powder Metallurgy Market is expected to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Powder Metallurgy Market was valued at USD 2.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The Global Powder Metallurgy Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Powder Metallurgy Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
The powder metallurgy has largely gaining popularity across the automotive sector. Furthermore, PM allows for the production of materials with high melting points, which are difficult to produce using the casting method. Moreover, it is used in various products such as hardware, washing machines, power tools, copiers and postage meters, hunting knives, hydraulic assemblies, fuel cells, X-ray shielding, and oil and gas drilling well-head components. Consequently, the increased utilization across the industries aid the market to flourish over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape and Powder Metallurgy Market Share Analysis
The powder metallurgy market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to powder metallurgy market.
Powder Metallurgy Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
High Utilisation Across Automotive Industry
Power metallurgy is a popular technique in the automotive industry. Powder metallurgy applications in the automotive industry are steadily increasing, as powder metallurgy is widely regarded as a cost-effective alternative to machined or cast parts. The growing awareness in several developing regions to improve fuel efficiency drives the demand for powder metallurgy in the automotive sector. The demand for powder metallurgy components is being driven by the rise in demand for lightweight vehicles, lightweight materials, and alternative energy sources via metal injection molding, metal powder forging, and warm compaction. Powder metallurgy components are used to manufacture a wide range of automotive components, due to which the market will have an accelerated demand from automotive sector.
Furthermore, the growth in disposable income among consumers has further boosted demand for electronic appliances and gadgets, which directly impacts the powder metallurgy market. Over the forecast period, the market will be driven by the increasing use of additive manufacturing to reduce the weight of parts or components used in the aerospace, defense, and healthcare sectors. Additionally, the increase in application of powdered metals in electrical and electronic devices, such as car batteries and electronic gadgets will also drive market value growth. Powder metallurgy is being used in aerospace components due to increased demand for controlled porosity, high heat capacity, and high modulus of elasticity. The growing demand for thermoplastic components in the aerospace industry is driving up demand for powder metallurgy.
Opportunities
Investments and Advancements
Furthermore, the market players are considerably investing in research and development activities that further enhance product applications and extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the advancement in electrical and electronics components further expand the future growth of the powder metallurgy market.
Restraints/Challenges
High Costs of Powder Metallurgy
One of the major impediments to the expansion of the powder metallurgy market is the high cost of the metal powder used in the processes in comparison to other raw materials used in casting and forging. This factor is projected to hamper the market growth over forecast period.
View Full This Report including TOC & Graphs: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/Global-Powder-Metallurgy-Market
Global Powder Metallurgy Market Scope
The powder metallurgy market is segmented on the basis of product type, process, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Ferrous
Iron Powder
Steel Powder
Non-Ferrous
Aluminium
Copper
Nickel
Cobalt
Tungsten
Titanium
Chromium
Molybdenum
Process
Additive Manufacturing
Metal Injection Molding
Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing
Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial Machinery
Medical
Others
End User
OEM’s
AM Operators
Powder Metallurgy Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The powder metallurgy market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, process, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the powder metallurgy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to rapid urbanization, population rise, and the need for improved infrastructure within the region.
Europe, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rise in demand for powder metallurgy in various industries such as medical, automotive, and aerospace and defense industries in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
What insights does the Powder Metallurgy Market report provide to the readers?
➜ Powder Metallurgy fragmentation on the basis of product type, end-use, and region
➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape
➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Powder Metallurgy player
➜ Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Powder Metallurgy in detail
➜ Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Powder Metallurgy Market.
There are 13 Sections to show the global Powder Metallurgy market:
Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview
Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3: Production by Regions
Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types
Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications
Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12: Market Forecast
Chapter 13: Powder Metallurgy Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source
Browse the complete table of contents at – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-powder-metallurgy-market
