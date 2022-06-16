Submit Release
Give the Gift of Music to Students

16-year old Austin Falvey, of Wake Forest North Carolina, jazzed things up when he won the nationwide "Gerry Mulligan's Jazz Challenge." Falvey will win a new Conn-Selmer baritone saxophone valued at $7,500

The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation made two big announcements this week: A Giving Campaign and the Winner of the Annual Gerry Mulligan's Jazz Challenge

If we can get 1000 people to donate $10, it would help provide the gift of music to many more students. With world events, the gift of music has never been more important. Music unites and heals.”
— Franca Mulligan
DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation Announces Grand Prize Winners in Nationwide Jazz Contest & The Give of Gift of Music Campaign

Join the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation by Donating $10 TODAY

The Gerry and Franca Mulligan Foundation made two big announcements this week. The top winner of the annual "Gerry Mulligan's Jazz Challenge has been selected and The Give the Gift of Music Campaign officially launched. The Foundation provides grants, scholarships, musical instruments and free music to students and teachers - in need - throughout the United States. As part of its’ tenth-anniversary serving young musicians as an active Foundation, the Foundation is now asking for donations of $10. The “Give the Gift of Music” Campaign will begin on June 10, 2022 and will last ten weeks.

Franca Mulligan, President of the Foundations says, “We realize how much young musicians struggle just to buy their instruments. If we can get 1000 people to donate $10, it would help provide the gift of music to many more students.”
16-year old Austin Falvey, of North Carolina, was the 2022 Grand Prize Winner and won a new Conn-Selmer Baritone saxophone (valued at $7,500 and the same that Gerry played) and says the saxophone will help him tremendously in his musical studies. High school musicians natiowide were judged on sound, technique, intonation, and performance. “Gerry Mulligan has been my saxophone hero for as long as I’ve been playing the saxophone. Words can’t explain how much this saxophone will help me.”

Gerry Mulligan was known as one of the greatest baritone saxophonists in history. He was also known for donating his time to helping young musicians in need. As part of his legacy, the Foundation honors his wishes by holding an annual contest each year where ten musicians receive either monetary grants or a Conn-Selmer saxophone. The Foundation also donates saxophone ensembles – valued at more than $10,000 - to schools in need each year.

Adds Franca Mulligan, “With world events and COVID, it is more important than ever to give the gift of music. Music unites and heals.”

While Gerry Mulligan had adoring admirers worldwide, one of his most famous fans was fellow saxophonist President Bill Clinton, who said: “No one ever played that horn like he did, and no one ever will.”

About the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation: The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education and free music to young musicians, donate musical instruments to inner-city schools, and perpetuate the music of Gerry Mulligan. As a composer, arranger, saxophonist, and bandleader, Gerry Mulligan remains one of the greatest jazz legends. The Library of Congress serves as the repository for the permanent Gerry Mulligan Collection.

