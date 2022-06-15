Filmmaker-Star MARY ELIZABETH BOYLAN Faces Childhood Trauma in New Dramatic Short ‘MY HOUSE’
West Coast Premiere at Marina del Rey Film FestivalLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker-actress MARY ELIZABETH BOYLAN confronts the pain from her past and uncovers fresh hope starring in the new dramatic short, MY HOUSE. Currently on the festival circuit, the film will make its West Coast Premiere at the Marina del Rey Film Festival on June 17, 2022.
Written and directed by Boylan and inspired by her own life, MY HOUSE chronicles one woman’s lifelong personal journey as told through the prism of her childhood home. Flashes of Hope Rhys’s past reveal the heartbreaking life of a neglected, but seemingly loved, child. Now an adult, Hope must face this stifling trauma and discover the only way to move forward is by letting go of her painful past.
Boylan produced the project in conjunction with the non-profit artist organization, The Collaborative, and debuted it at the Cinema Columbus film festival in April. Now, she is excited to continue sharing its hopeful message with audiences, “MY HOUSE is a story about how we all have a choice, regardless of what happened in the past. We have a choice to let it go and move on, or let the pain of the past consume us. If you don’t choose your future, your past will always be in charge.”
MY HOUSE is just the latest project for Boylan, who previously made her debut as writer, producer and star with the surrealistic comedy short, Getting Lemons. The film earned ‘Official Selection’ status at five International Film Festivals, including the prestigious Hollyshorts, where it was nominated for three awards, and garnered a win for Boylan as ‘Best Actress’. Boylan also won ‘Best Female Filmmaker’ and ‘Best Actress’ at the Action on Film International Festival; and the film was also one of 120 selected from over 5000 to screen for the Oscars Short Film Competition in 2014.
Since then, Boylan has worked as an actor and producer on dozens of films, including a supporting role in the feature film Juveniles, alongside Stephen Moyer, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Kevin Alejandro, and Martin Henderson. She also appeared in the critically acclaimed festival darling feature, Love Is All You Need?, with Elizabeth Rohm, Emily Osment, Jeremy Sisto and Tyler Blackburn. More recently, she emerged on television in a guest starring role on the long-running CBS procedural drama, Criminal Minds.
Currently, Boylan is developing two feature films, a dramedy about a woman transforming her life after losing her job; and a high concept comedy about a Bride and her Maid of Honor, both assassins assigned to kill each other during the wedding weekend.
MY HOUSE at Marina del Rey Film Festival (California)
West Coast Premiere Screening: Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9:30pm – Block G/Theater 9
For information/tickets: CLICK HERE
For more about MARY ELIZABETH BOYLAN visit Instagram: @mary_elizabeth_boylan
Or ‘MY HOUSE’ visit: @myhousemovie
