Travel Advisory: Lane Shifts Begin for Bridge Work on Route 146 in North Providence

Starting on Friday night, June 17, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift travel lanes to the right on Route 146 at the bridges carrying the highway over Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street in North Providence. No exits or off-ramps will be affected by this change.

RIDOT will make this change on Route 146 North on Friday night, June 17 and on Route 146 South on Saturday night, June 18. Lane closures will be needed each night from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. to establish the new traffic patterns. Motorists should drive cautiously through the work zone and expect delays.

The change allows RIDOT to begin phased rehabilitation of these two bridges, which includes concrete work, new median barrier and paving.

The rehabilitation work requires three stages of lane shifts. This first shift will be in place for approximately two months. All lanes will be restored to their original configuration by the end of the year with final paving done in spring 2023.

The approximately $30 million Bridge Group 39 project also includes a complete replacement of the Breakneck Hill Road and Twin River Road bridges over Route 146 in Lincoln. That work starts this summer. RIDOT will announce any traffic pattern changes well in advance. The entire project will be done in spring 2024.

These Route 146 bridges carry approximately 44,300 vehicles per day.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 39 – Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.