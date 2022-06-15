Submit Release
The Global EV Insurance Market Size to Exceed $500 billion by 2033 | GlobalData Plc

The electric vehicles (EV) insurance market size was worth $49 billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falling EV prices, greater battery ranges, and sufficient charging infrastructure will contribute to the worldwide proliferation of EVs, growing the market for EV insurance in parallel. The automotive industry is undergoing an unprecedented evolution, and the rapid, global spread of EVs is the most immediately pressing matter in the industry. The insurance industry must ensure it stays abreast of the changing motor vehicle landscape. Understanding and pricing the risk profile of these new vehicles without decades of data and experience is an immediate challenge, a race against time as insurers look to perfect this work as the prominence of EVs grows around the world. Battery costs, advanced in-vehicle technologies, and underdeveloped yet still constrained supply chains are driving high claims costs for EVs, although falling costs and maturing repair networks will moderate these factors over time.

The Electric Vehicles Insurance Market Research Report offered by GlobalData plc provides insights into the key trends involved in the electronic vehicle markets, value chain, and leading companies.

EV Insurance Industry Value Chain

  • Product development
  • Marketing and distribution
  • Underwriting and risk profiling
  • Claims management
  • Customer service

There is an increasing trend among leading insurers within the EV space to create standalone, EV-specific insurance policies. The added complications of the charging equipment, plus the different technological makeup of the vehicles, justifies this development. That being said, the traditional motor insurance product has itself been evolving in recent years and the electrification of vehicles will also continue this trend

Key Technology Trends Impacting the EV Insurance Market

  • Battery chemistries
  • Expensive batteries
  • Hybrid vehicles
  • Improved batteries
  • Fire risks in EVs
  • Tesla’s insurance product

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the EV Insurance Market

  • Chip shortage
  • COVID-19
  • China impact
  • Strategic partnerships
  • Raw material supply chains
  • Charging infrastructure
  • Inflation
  • Russia/Ukraine conflict

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the EV Insurance Market

  • ICE vehicle bans
  • Paris Agreement
  • Financial incentives to purchase EVs

Leading Companies Associated with EV Insurance Market

  • Allianz
  • Allstate
  • Aviva
  • AXA
  • Direct Line
  • Ford
  • General Motors
  • Hyundai
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Ping An Insurance
  • Stellantis
  • Tesla
  • Toyota
  • Travelers
  • Volkswagen
  • Zurich Insurance
  • Zhejiang Geely

EV Insurance Market Overview

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


