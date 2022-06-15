The electric vehicles (EV) insurance market size was worth $49 billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falling EV prices, greater battery ranges, and sufficient charging infrastructure will contribute to the worldwide proliferation of EVs, growing the market for EV insurance in parallel. The automotive industry is undergoing an unprecedented evolution, and the rapid, global spread of EVs is the most immediately pressing matter in the industry. The insurance industry must ensure it stays abreast of the changing motor vehicle landscape. Understanding and pricing the risk profile of these new vehicles without decades of data and experience is an immediate challenge, a race against time as insurers look to perfect this work as the prominence of EVs grows around the world. Battery costs, advanced in-vehicle technologies, and underdeveloped yet still constrained supply chains are driving high claims costs for EVs, although falling costs and maturing repair networks will moderate these factors over time.



The Electric Vehicles Insurance Market Research Report offered by GlobalData plc provides insights into the key trends involved in the electronic vehicle markets, value chain, and leading companies.

EV Insurance Industry Value Chain

Product development

Marketing and distribution

Underwriting and risk profiling

Claims management

Customer service



There is an increasing trend among leading insurers within the EV space to create standalone, EV-specific insurance policies. The added complications of the charging equipment, plus the different technological makeup of the vehicles, justifies this development. That being said, the traditional motor insurance product has itself been evolving in recent years and the electrification of vehicles will also continue this trend

Key Technology Trends Impacting the EV Insurance Market

Battery chemistries

Expensive batteries

Hybrid vehicles

Improved batteries

Fire risks in EVs

Tesla’s insurance product

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the EV Insurance Market

Chip shortage

COVID-19

China impact

Strategic partnerships

Raw material supply chains

Charging infrastructure

Inflation

Russia/Ukraine conflict

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the EV Insurance Market

ICE vehicle bans

Paris Agreement

Financial incentives to purchase EVs



Leading Companies Associated with EV Insurance Market

Allianz

Allstate

Aviva

AXA

Direct Line

Ford

General Motors

Hyundai

Mercedes-Benz

Ping An Insurance

Stellantis

Tesla

Toyota

Travelers

Volkswagen

Zurich Insurance

Zhejiang Geely



EV Insurance Market Overview

FAQs

What are the key value chains in the EV insurance market?

The key value chains in the EV insurance market are product development, marketing and distribution, underwriting and risk profiling, claims management, and customer service.

What are the key technology trends impacting the EV insurance market?

The key technology trends impacting the EV insurance theme are battery chemistries, expensive batteries, hybrid vehicles, improved batteries, fire risks in EVS, and Tesla’s insurance product.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the EV insurance market?

The key macroeconomic trends impacting the EV insurance theme are chip shortage, COVID-19, China impact, strategic partnerships, raw material supply chains, charging infrastructure, inflation, and Russia/Ukraine conflict.

What are the key regulatory trends impacting the EV insurance market?

The key regulatory trends impacting the EV insurance theme are ICE vehicle bans, Paris Agreement, and financial incentives to purchase EVs.

Which are the leading companies associated with the EV insurance market?

The leading companies associated with the EV insurance market are Allianz, Allstate, Aviva, AXA, Direct Line, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Ping An Insurance, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota, Travelers, Volkswagen, Zurich Insurance, and Zhejiang Geely.

