Questex’s Fierce Pharma Partners with Health Union to Present the Social Health Awards at the 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces it is partnering with Health Union, the proven, industry leader driving and amplifying social health, to present the Social Health Awards, formerly the WEGO Health Awards, at the 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards. The awards program honors leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.



"This year's Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards represent an excellent, timely opportunity to showcase the meaningful impact of social health on the patient journey, as well as the role the pharma industry can play in supercharging social health," Health Union co-founder and CEO Olivier Chateau said. "As a result, Health Union is excited to not just partner with the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, but also to recognize the winners of our Social Health Awards during the ceremony."

“Innovations in the pharmaceutical industry are being created at a dizzying pace and our awards program recognizes the creative individuals, teams and companies leading the way,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Pharma. “We are delighted to be collaborating with Health Union – a leader on social health – to present the Social Health Awards.”

The Fierce Pharma Marketing live awards takes place during the Annual Digital Pharma East Conference, October 18-20 in Philadelphia. The call for submissions is open through June 16. Click here to make a nomination.

The awards program categories include:

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

Innovation Challenge

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

Multicultural Campaign

New Brand Launch

Online Video or Film

Pharma TV

Print for Consumer

Professional Marketing

Public Relations Campaign

Social Media for Consumer

Website for Consumer

The awards are based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. The submissions will be reviewed and voted on by a hand selected panel of judges who are some of the most innovative thinkers in pharma marketing and advertising today. The judges will determine which companies beat regulation challenges and produced outstanding work.

