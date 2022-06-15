Conservation Corps of Long Beach Will Be Hiring on the Spot
Friday June 17, 2022, from 9:00AM-1:00PMLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conservation Corps of Long Beach will be hiring on-the-spot this Friday, June 17, 2022, at 3635 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, 90807 from the hours of 9:00AM to 1:00PM.
This is a unique opportunity where job seekers can leave the site knowing they have a job the same day. Job seekers understand that the hiring process is often a stressful, accentuated with long periods of waiting.
The Conservation Corps of Long Beach was established in 1987 to develop at-risk youth to reach their full potential through work, service, conservation, and education.
Applicants can receive valuable training while getting paid. They will learn how to make a difference in their community. While employed, they can apply for scholarship funds for higher education.
Applicants can apply on-line at cclb-corps.org or apply in-person.
This outdoor hiring event will be adhering to all current safety protocols. Applicants need to wear a mask and maintain six feet from each other. This is an outdoor event to increase safety and reduce transmission. The goal of the CCLB is get applicants out in less than 20 minutes.
Interviewees need to be between the ages of 18-26 years of age and provide two forms of valid identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, passport, and photo ID.
For more information, visit http://www.cclb-corps.org/.
