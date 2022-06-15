Submit Release
Senator Flynn to Call for Temporary Suspension of PA Gas Tax to Ease Burden on Working Families

SCRANTON, PA – June 15, 2022 – Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) will hold a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, June 16, 2022, to call for the suspension of the Pennsylvania Liquid Fuels Tax – more commonly referred to as the “gas tax” – through the end of the year. Senator Flynn will be announcing proposed legislation and calling on his colleagues to join him in easing the financial burden put on the working families of Pennsylvania caused by the record-high gas prices.

“Pennsylvanians need a break,” Senator Flynn wrote in a co-sponsorship memo sent to members of the Pennsylvania Senate. “I believe that we have an obligation as elected officials to consider the challenges facing our constituents and seek meaningful solutions. To this end, I will be introducing legislation to suspend the state’s Liquid Fuels Tax through the end of calendar year 2022.”

The press conference will take place at 12:00pm at the Dunmore Food Mart, located at 438 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18509. Following Senator Flynn’s remarks, several NEPA residents will speak on how they are being negatively impacted by the ever-increasing gas prices. The press conference will close with a brief question-and-answer session with Senator Flynn.

