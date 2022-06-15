Register Today for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Fall Weekend

CONTACT:

Megan Woods (603) 271-0495

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214

June 15, 2022

Concord, NH – Women interested in learning outdoor skills in a beautiful setting can sign up for this fall’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman Weekend Workshop, which will take place September 9-11 at Geneva Point Center on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, NH. The registration fee of $295.00 includes two nights of lodging, plus all meals, instruction, and equipment use. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Participants will select four sessions from more than 30 different outdoor skills workshops including archery, fishing, fly fishing, camping, field dressing game, hiking, kayaking, rifle, shotgun, nature photography, outdoor survival, campfire cooking, map and compass, and more.

Registration for the 2022 Fall Weekend is now open and completed exclusively online. Visit nhbow.com today; classes fill quickly and on a first-come, first-served basis. The last day to register for classes or send a substitute attendee in your place will be August 9. Note: any cancellations received on or before July 27 will receive a full refund.

See a short video about the Becoming an Outdoors Woman experience at https://youtu.be/K6tFoRSON50.

New Hampshire’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).