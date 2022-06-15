Bluet SUP To Host The Bluet Brawl 2022 Paddle Race at Pilot Knoll Park – Texas

Leading Texas-based provider, Bluet SUP, announces to host the 2022 Bluet Braw Paddle Race in partnership with Pacifico Beer.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juliet Urushima, an avid stand-up paddle boarder and recreational SUP athlete, and her team at Bluet SUP, have revealed out plans for the upcoming Bluet Brawl Paddle Race. The event, which is the only paddle race in North Texas, is organized to increase the awareness about paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing while bringing sports enthusiasts and the Paddle Community together. The 2022 edition of the event is organized in partnership with the likes of Pacifico Beer, The Bartonville Store, Kendra Scott and other notable brands in and around North Texas.

"After recreational paddle racing around the US, I moved to Highland Village in North Texas, a lakeside neighborhood without a paddle board community," said Juliet Urushima - Owner and CEO of Bluet SUP. "The Bluet Brawl Paddle Race is a fun event for all, beginners, experienced paddlers. I am thankful for our supporters and partners for helping us grow our “SUP Ohana”."

“Ms. Urushima has inspired thousands to get up and be active all year long thanks to her passion for the sport” says Chef Michael Scott – CEC & Sales Manager of Rosewood Ranches and Owner of The Bartonville Store.

“Pacifico is proud to partner with Bluet SUP this summer. Bluet SUP Team owner Juliet is passionate about their customers' experience, and every moment on the water is a true adventure. Looking forward to living life and anchors up on lake Lewisville this season," says Amy Woodul - VP/ GM of TX Constellation Brands.

Bluet SUP has hosted the Bluet Brawl Paddle Race for almost a decade bringing lots of fun and excitement to the community. This year edition will host over hundreds sports enthusiasts and members of the SUP and Paddle community at Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village, Texas, for a weekend of incredible outdoor experiences.

Paddleboarders, Canoeists, and kayakers will defend their position on Saturday, June 25th, at 8 a.m. The competition will include a 1-mile fun course, SUP-5K race, Kayak-5K race, Prone-5K race, and OC-1-10 mile race.

Bluet SUP will raise funds for Camp Waves - Autism Surf Camp and the Melanoma Research Alliance through the Bluet Brawl 2022 Paddle Race.

For further information about the Bluet Brawl Paddle Race visit - www.bluetsup.com. Bluet SUP also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Bluet SUP

Bluet SUP-Stand Up Paddle Board & Kayak Experiences was founded by Juliet Urushima in her garage in 2014 before partnering with Highland Village Parks & Recreation to open a new facility at Pilot Knoll Park in Argyle, Denton County -Tx, in 2015. The company offers a wide range of services, including equipment rental, SUP Pilates & Yoga Classes, Full Moon Paddle Parties, Birthday Parties, SUP Beginner Classes, Team-Building Activities and International Paddle Tours.

