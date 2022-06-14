Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at Bill Enrollment Ceremony for the Ocean Shipping Reform Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats held a bill enrollment ceremony for S. 3580, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. Below are the Speaker’s remarks: Speaker Pelosi. Hi, everyone. Thank you all for being here. Where's – Congresswoman Schrier was also – helped on this legislation. Is she coming? Well, Congresswoman Schrier and – Congressman Dusty Johnson on the Republican side was very helpful as well. We're very honored to be here with the author, Mr. Garamendi, the Chair – here's Kim Schrier of Washington State. I was just referencing you. John Garamendi, the author of the legislation, of which we're very proud. Mr. DeFazio, the Chairman of the Committee of jurisdiction, advocating for this. Congresswoman Schrier of Washington State, whom I already mentioned. From the Energy and Commerce Committee, Mr. Costa – been on this case for a while. I thank you, Mr. Costa, Mr. Carbajal. In other words, four Californians standing here. The whole West Coast: Washington, Oregon and the rest. Because we have seen clearly the need for this legislation, and we're proud to be sending this strongly bipartisan legislation to the President's desk. This week for us is Affordability Week: how we can lower costs? And lower costs means increasing supply. And supply is definitely affected by hold-ups at our ports. So this legislation will crack down on unfair shipping practices, level the playing field for exporters – making fair for them – and bring down costs for working families. So there are exorbitant shipping fees that are impeding the flow of key products from our ports. And some of those fees really contribute to the cost to the consumer. So leaving cargo load to wait at the dock or driving up costs, again, for consumers. Nearly one hundred trade organizations have recently – wrote to Congress and said this, and I'll quote them: ‘This legislation will help ensure U.S. competitiveness and lead to continued economic recovery.’ I would add to that: lower costs for the consumer. So with gratitude to Mr. Garamendi, Mr. Chairman DeFazio and Mr. Costa, Mr. Carbajal and Congresswoman Kim Schrier, as well as Dusty Johnson, I am now going to sign this important legislation. # # #