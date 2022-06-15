Pelosi Statement on the 10th Anniversary of DACA

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement to mark the tenth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative, established by President Obama on June 15, 2012: “When President Obama established DACA ten years ago, our nation took a landmark step to honor our heritage as a land of immigrants and advance our promise of opportunity for all. Since that historic day, courageous young immigrants have been empowered to emerge from the shadows and proudly pursue their American Dream. Whether studying at our universities or serving our nation in uniform, starting new businesses or leading in our communities, every day, our Dreamers make America more American. “Rightfully, DACA has stood the test of time: enduring a decade’s worth of cruel and partisan assaults from anti-immigrant forces. Just two years ago, Americans rejoiced as the Supreme Court struck down the Trump Administration’s illegal, immoral attempt to terminate DACA. “But in just a few weeks, the future of DACA will again be on the line in a case before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. This and similar attacks reaffirm the need for real, permanent action to deliver the security and stability our Dreamers need and deserve. That is why the Democratic House has twice passed the American Dream and Promise Act, which would put Dreamers and TPS and DED recipients on a pathway to citizenship. As we mark this momentous anniversary, House Democrats call on our Republican colleagues in the Senate to end their opposition to this vital legislation so that we may finally send it to President Biden’s desk for signature.” # # #