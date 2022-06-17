Project EverGreen Announces June 19-25, 2022, is National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week
GreenCare for Troops Celebrates Military Families and Volunteers
GreenCare for Troops checks more than a box on a list for military families. It has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients.”MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deployments are difficult and Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops is here to ease the burden on the families of deployed military personnel by providing the gift of healthy, healing lawns and landscapes for military families to find solace. These complimentary services are provided by professional volunteers for the length of deployment.
The nationwide program celebrates military families and volunteers in June and formally recognizes June 19-25, 2022 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week. These recognitions are meant to raise awareness with military families and encourage eligible personnel to register to receive services as well as thank current volunteers and encourage more to register.
“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day.”
GreenCare for Troops marks its 16th year in 2022 and has provided an estimated $15 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to thousands of military families in need across the country.
“I hold a special place for anyone who leaves their family to go to an unknown land to protect the many freedoms we have here,” said Blaine Pinkerton, VP of Turf and Ornamental Sales for Nufarm, the title sponsor for GreenCare for Troops. “National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank to our military families for their commitment to our country and thank GreenCare for Troops volunteers for their commitment to our military families through lawn and landscape work.”
Parks, lawns, landscapes and maintained green spaces help to mitigate temperature increase in communities and significantly reduce energy use and cooling costs. Project EverGreen’s initiatives – GreenCare for Troops and GreenCare for Communities – have made a significant impact.
Through its nationwide base of professional volunteers, Project EverGreen has connected people, plants and their communities to maximize the health of grass, plants and trees, which in turn sequesters carbon and cleans the air. Both initiatives support healthy green spaces in neighborhoods and cities, enabling maintained green spaces to function as the lungs of the city and offsetting the negative effects of a warming environment.
A single group or individual cannot transform lawns, landscapes and parks but Project EverGreen’s coalition of businesses and individuals helps maintain green spaces so they can thrive.
Project EverGreen would also like to recognize our Title Partner Nufarm, and Platinum Partners The Toro Company and SiteOne Landscape Supply and Gold Partners include AMGUARD Environmental Technologies and Ecologel Solutions for their support. GreenCare for Troops is endorsed by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Project EverGreen also offers a SnowCare for Troops program that provides complimentary snow and ice removal services for families of deployed military personnel.
For more information on how to register to become a GreenCare for Troops volunteer, call 888.611.2955 or visit Project EverGreen.
About Project EverGreen
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Project EverGreen is a national non-profit committed to bringing people together to make a difference in how our yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Project EverGreen supports the health and vitality of green spaces in communities nationwide through our GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops™ initiatives.
