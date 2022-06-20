Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,150 in the last 365 days.

KANINE AND WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS ENTER DOG APPAREL & ACCESSORIES LICENSING AGREEMENT IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanine Pets World Limited, a subsidiary of Kanine Group, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products today announced a three-year, dog apparel and accessories licensing agreement in greater Asia. The license covers the design, production, and distribution of products for dogs including apparel, accessories and toys featuring the properties of “DC League of Super-Pets,” Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry.

"We’re so thrilled to bring the amazing world of ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry to the dog category and onto Kanine.com. We believe there’s so much fun and imagination from these world class properties that every one of our furry friends can be a superhero and share in our dream of the ‘Pets Ecosphere, Redefined.’ Kanine’s extension into the character landscape is one further step towards our goal to be the most relevant platform for premium dog products globally.” says Samuel Wong, CEO and CFO, Kanine Group.

"Its exciting to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and be able to create incredible new character merchandise for dogs. This is a very important segment for dogs and it’s important that Kanine can offer something for everyone on its platform. We have some amazing character launches planned for the next 12 months starting with the ‘DC League of
Super-Pets’.” stated Sean Coxall, CMO, Kanine Group.

The “DC League of Super-Pets” range is scheduled to be launched in August 2022 to coincide with Warner Bros. Pictures’ releasing the film in theaters only, beginning July 27 internationally and on July 29 in North America. The products will be available in the greater Asia region on www.kanine.com, as well as in selected department stores and pet stores.

About Kanine Group:
Kanine Group designs, sources, and globally distributes pet apparel and accessories under various owned and licensed brands, including its namesake Kanine brand, and operates www.kanine.com, an exclusive platform for premium and exciting products including apparel, accessories and home products for pets.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.’ biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

If you have any questions, please contact
Sean Coxall
Chief Marketing Officer E-mail: sean@kanine.com
WWW.KANINE.COM LINKEDIN: KANINE-INT INSTAGRAM: BRAND_KANINE FACEBOOK: BRANDKANINE TWITTER: BRAND_KANINE

Sean Coxall
Kanine
+852 6117 4032
email us here

You just read:

KANINE AND WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS ENTER DOG APPAREL & ACCESSORIES LICENSING AGREEMENT IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.