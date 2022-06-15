The LEGO Group to Establish U.S. Manufacturing Plant in Virginia, Creating Over 1,760 New Jobs

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the LEGO Group will invest over $1 billion to construct its U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County. The company will construct a new 1.7 million-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Meadowville Technology Park, which will create over 1,760 new jobs.

“The LEGO Group's decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This transformational project will create more than 1,760 jobs and bolster Virginia's manufacturing industry, which continues its renaissance with major investments by high-caliber corporate partners like the LEGO Group. Thank you to the Senate and House leadership in partnering with our team in this process.”



“The LEGO brand is a beloved brand for families across the world, their substantial investment and the creation of over 1,760 new jobs is a tremendous win for Virginia and Chesterfield County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth’s commitment to infrastructure, education, and workforce is paying dividends, and we are confident the company will benefit from these efforts as it ramps up its U.S. manufacturing plant. We are thrilled to welcome the LEGO Group to Virginia and look forward to the company’s growth in the Commonwealth and the U.S.”



Niels B. Christiansen, CEO, the LEGO Group, said, “We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links. We appreciate support for our ambition to build a carbon-neutral run facility and construct a solar park and are looking forward to building a great team with support from the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.”

“The LEGO Group’s decision to expand its operations with a manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County is a testament to our Commonwealth’s highly skilled, capable workforce and the strength of Virginia’s economy,” said Rep. A. Donald McEachin (VA-04). “This expansion will provide important opportunities for Virginians, creating over 1,700 new jobs in my district and stimulating economic activity in the Greater Richmond area. I look forward to the LEGO Group’s success here in the Commonwealth.”

“I am so pleased to hear that the LEGO Group will be investing a whopping $1 billion to build a new manufacturing plant at the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield, Virginia,” said Senator Joseph Morrissey. “The over 1,760 jobs that will be created will be a breath of fresh air for the residents of Chesterfield and the surrounding localities. Lastly, I would like to personally thank both Governor Youngkin as well as the LEGO Group for making this joint decision to invest in Central Virginia.”



“I am thrilled to have the LEGO Group join our Meadowville community of businesses and residents, and I am excited for the opportunities the LEGO Group brings for high-quality jobs and economic growth in our area,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner, “We strive to be the best place to live, work, and play, and I couldn't think of a better company to join us with its mission focused on the power of play and its commitment to over 1,700 new jobs.”

“The LEGO Group not only has one of the most accessible, fun, and engaging products that help our children learn, but also bring values such as caring deeply for their employees, environmental sustainability, and innovation to reach the highest quality in everything they do,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Winslow. “We look forward to this marvelous addition to our community. The county also has an award-winning public education system, a skilled workforce, and outstanding training programs that will lead to exceptional job opportunities for a large number of our residents. We simply cannot be more excited by this announcement.”

“Everything is indeed awesome about the LEGO Group selecting Greater Richmond—and specifically Chesterfield County—for their newest manufacturing facility,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President + CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “The LEGO Group’s combination of creativity and sustainable business practices is a perfect fit for our region and we’re happy to help them build for tomorrow.”



“The future economic impact of the LEGO Group’s U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County cannot be overstated, and we are thrilled to welcome this global household brand to Virginia,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Senator Janet Howell. “Today’s announcement demonstrates that the Commonwealth is an ideal launch pad for major international companies entering the United States, and I commend the team that worked to ensure the LEGO Group selected Virginia. The MEI Commission is proud to play a role in this tremendous project that represents the LEGO Group’s newest chapter of growth.”



“We thank the LEGO Group for its major investment and creating more than 1,700 new jobs in Chesterfield County,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Vice Chair Delegate Barry Knight. “The company’s U.S. manufacturing facility will further expand the LEGO Group’s footprint, and I am pleased the MEI Commission could collaborate with our state, regional, and local partners to secure this exceptional win for Virginia.”

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, meaning “Play Well.” Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

The company’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in the LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. Time included the LEGO Group on the inaugural list of the Top 100 Influential Companies in 2021.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. The LEGO Group will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of $56 million based on an investment of more than $1 billion and the creation of jobs estimated to be in excess of 1,760, as well as site development improvements estimated at up to $19 million, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly.

Support for the LEGO Group’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. Interested applicants can visit http://www.LEGOcareersvirginia.com/ and receive notification when job applications officially open in late 2022/early 2023.