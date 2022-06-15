Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market and is expected to Reach USD 9.34 billion and CAGR of 6.5% by 2029
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market by Size, Business Strategies, Deployment Model, Trends, Applications and Forecast by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market research report brings to light key market dynamics of the sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the HEALTHCARE industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes HEALTHCARE industry attentive and help deciding further moves.
Moreover, two more major success factors of the credible Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market report can be mentioned here which are market share analysis and key trend analysis. The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts. Being an outstanding and a comprehensive in nature, this report focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With a nice mixture of integrated approaches and latest technology, best results are achieved in the form of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market research report.
Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market was valued at USD 5.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “closed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems” accounts for the largest architecture segment in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market within the forecasted period owing to the fact that it offers higher and more powerful image quality and throughput. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Definition
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a medical procedure that produces three-dimensional images of the body. As a result, these images are used to diagnose the actual problem. It's used to diagnose cancers, strokes, other spinal abnormalities that affect blood vessels and the brain. This technology is typically used when a tissue or nervous system problem exists.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-market
Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Share Analysis
Siemens (Germany),
General Electric Company (US),
Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Netherlands),
Hitachi Ltd., (Japan),
CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan),
Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited (India),
ESAOTE SPA (Italy),
Aspect Imaging Ltd. (Israel),
FONAR Corp., (U.S),
Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., (China),
Neusoft Corporation (China),
AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP (U.S),
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., (China)
Drivers
Growing Diseases Require Diagnostic Services
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the rising adoption of diagnostic services are the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Moreover, the ability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of early detection of various conditions such as the orthopedic and cardiovascular substantially increases the success rates of the treatment that further favors its adoption across the globe and accelerates the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the expanding senior population, which is more vulnerable to such medical issues, is driving up adoption.
Rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis and the advent of MRI-compatible pacemakers will further expand the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market's growth rate in the future. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the government initiatives to make quality healthcare facilities accessible are also expected to fuel market growth.
Opportunities
Various Growth Opportunities will Bolster Market’s Growth
Moreover, the factors such as the discovery of new helium deposits and rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis are also projected to offer various growth opportunities to the market. There have been various advancements in MRI techniques, such as open architecture, high-field MRI, superconducting (SC) magnets, and software applications. These technological advancements leading to the replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Various technological advances in imaging equipment, such as software upgrades and the use of superconducting magnets compatible with cardiac pacemakers, as well as innovations such as the introduction of 3D and 4D imaging with accelerated processing speed and automated workflow, are providing market growth opportunities.
Restraints/Challenges Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market
High Costs Will Limit The Growth
On the other hand, high cost of MRI systems is expected to obstruct market growth. Moreover, even refurbished low-field MRI systems can cost USD few millions, which will have negative impact on the growth.
Also, the factors such as the incompatibility of MRI systems in some patients and the declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures are projected to challenge the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. With advancements in MRI systems, handling modern and sophisticated MRI equipment requires a high level of technical ability that will also pose a challenge.
Access Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-market
Post Covid-19 Impact on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market was moderately impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. With the imposition of the government's lockdown and social distancing restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, there have also been restrictions on the usage of MRI as there are high chances of contamination due to the usage of large equipment, which has limited the market’s expansion. Also, according to guiding recommendations, radiologists diagnosing COVID-19 patients should only employ diagnostic imaging equipment when absolutely essential. Postponement of non-essential medical services amid the covid-19 outbreak also affected the growth of the market. Various challenges emerged, such as the effect on outpatient imaging services, which negatively impacted the market.
Recent Developments
In November 2020, Siemens launched its smallest and most lightweight whole-body MRI named High-V MRI. The scanner's unique blend of digital technologies, as well as the increased 0.55 tesla field strength, expands the spectrum of clinical applications for MRI scanners. Free of Magnetoms. Max significantly improves pulmonary imaging with MRI and enables for much more accurate scanning of patients with implants.
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Scope
Type
Conventional
Bio-based
On the basis of type, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into conventional and bio-based.
Process
Trans-Esterification
Direct Esterification
On the basis of process, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into trans-esterification and direct esterification.
Field Strength
High-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems (1.5t to 3t)
Low-To-Mid-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems (<1.5t)
Very-High-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems (4t and Above)
On the basis of field strength, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems (1.5t to 3t), low-to-mid-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems (<1.5t) and very-high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems (4t and Above).
Architecture
Closed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems
Standard Bore Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Wide-Bore Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Open Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems
On the basis of architecture, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into closed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, standard bore magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), wide-bore magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and open magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems. The closed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems will account for the largest market share as it offers higher and powerful image quality and throughput.
Application
Oncology
Neurology
Cardiology
Gastroenterology
Musculoskeletal
Other Applications
On the basis of application, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is bifurcated into oncology, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, musculoskeletal and other applications.
End Users
Hospitals
Imaging Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
On the basis of end users, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is bifurcated into hospitals, imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, process, field strength, architecture, application and end users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market because of the prevailing advanced healthcare technologies within the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, ever growing geriatric population and increasing personal disposable income within the region.
Major Highlights of TOC: Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market
1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Overview
2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029
4 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)
5 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Forecast (2022-2029)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Get Quick Access of Full TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-market
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market growth rate of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market in 2029?
What are the key factors driving the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market?
Who are the key manufacturers in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market space?
What are the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market?
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market?
Related Reports:
Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market, By Product Type (Laparoscopic Surgical Stapler, Open Surgical Stapler, Linear Cutter Stapler, Skin Stapler and Stapler Reloads), Applications (Abdominal and Pelvic Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery and Other), Mechanism (Manual Surgical Staplers and Powered Surgical Staplers), Type (Disposable Surgical Staplers and Reusable Surgical Staplers), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs) and Clinics), Distribution Channel (Retail and Direct Tenders), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/apac-surgical-staplers-device-market
Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type (Laboratory Tests, Genetic Tests, Tumor Biomarkers Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Liquid Biopsy, Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Others), Technology (Instrument Based, Platform-Based, Tumor Biomarker Tests), Application (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Others), End User (Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/apac-cancer-diagnostics-market
Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistants, Connected Machines, Diagnosis, Clinical Trials, Fraud Detection, Cyber Security, Dosage Error Reduction), End User (Patients, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here