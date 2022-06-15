Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Is Expected to Reach $320.59 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

The usage of SDDC increases across various industries such as BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare, owing to cost-effective solution provided for automating data center operations while improving security. This, in turn, fuels the market growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global software defined data center market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global software defined data center market generated $39.45 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $320.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The usage of SDDC increases across various industries such as BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare, owing to the cost-effective solution provided for automating data center operations while improving security. This, in turn, fuels the market growth. However, the issue of data security restraints the market growth. Furthermore, the enormous demand for dynamic connectivity, particularly in emerging nations, is projected to generate development prospects in the future.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global software-defined data center market. The exponential integration of big data was the primary driver of industry development. Researchers employed technologies such as big data and machine learning.

Big data aided in the analysis of datasets and the identification of trends that aided in COVID-19 detection. This has become one of the major growth factors for the software-defined data center market during the global health crisis.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global software defined data center industry based on component, deployment mode, type, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment mode, the public segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global software-defined data center market analyzed in the research include Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., VMware, Inc., and Datacore Software.

