Expanse Studios Announces Launch of Casino Heist

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video slot game Casino Heist, developed by Expanse Studios, features a gang of thieves who seek to steal from the casino. The 5x3 reels are filled with casino-themed symbols, including rolling dice, golden keys, a guy and a lady companion, and A-J cards, which are the low-paying symbols. There are 25 fixed pay lines.

When three or more symbols are matched on any of the twenty-five pay lines, a win is generated. The wild symbol, free spins, and a huge casino heist bonus round are all included in the game's entertainment package, making it even more enjoyable.

Super intriguing features

If you land three or more scatter symbols anywhere on the reels, you'll be awarded 10 free spins and a 2x multiplier on any wins you make while you're playing those free spins. The game's logo is also a wild symbol, which appears on the reels. As a substitute for all other symbols, it's the highest-paying one.

Premium controls

If you manage to rob a casino of more than three bonus symbols, you'll be rewarded with a casino heist bonus game with three stages. In every class, a player earns a 2x, 4x, or 10x multiplier. The multiplier you get depends on how many symbols the player selected to trigger the round. The player must strike a security guard five times in order to go to the next level at level one. The vault door on the second level must be detonated five times using explosives in order to progress to the third level. In the last level, the player can now access his money and take it from the vault.

The game is also available on http://meridianbet.com

