HHS Voluntary Resolution Agreement with the University of Southern California Settles Title IX Discrimination Complaints

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights (OCR), has entered into a voluntary resolution agreement with the University of Southern California (“USC”) and Keck Medicine of USC (collectively referred to as, “the KMUSC Entities”), resolving a compliance review of the KMUSC Entities’ policies and procedures for responding to sex discrimination complaints made by students, employees, or patients employed by, or participating in, any KMUSC programs or activities receiving Federal financial assistance from HHS. OCR initiated the compliance review of the KMUSC Entities to assess KMUSC’s compliance with Title IX in its handling of sexual harassment complaints.

“We appreciate KMUSC’s willingness to work with OCR to ensure voluntary compliance with its federal civil rights obligations under Title IX. As a result, OCR and KMUSC reached this agreement, reflecting KMUSC's commitment to promoting safe and equitable patient care and a healthcare environment that is free of unlawful discrimination, pursuant to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally assisted education programs or activities,” said OCR Director Lisa J. Pino.

KMUSC Entities have agreed to:

Periodically notify all students, employees, and patients engaged in, furthering, benefiting from, or responsible for any educational operation, program, or activity at KMUSC Entities of the name, title, office address, email address, and telephone number of the Title IX Coordinator and the Deputy EEO/Title IX Coordinator for Healthcare;

Institute a new chaperone policy requiring clinicians to have a medical chaperone present while performing a sensitive health examination;

Update employee training modules to include information regarding the requirements of Title IX in the healthcare setting, including potential Title IX issues that may arise in the context of the provider-patient relationship, the roles and responsibilities of chaperones and the identification of those health care providers who are qualified and charged with determining the medical standard of care when such issues arise in the context of a possible Title IX matter; and

Ensure KMUSC’s Title IX policy and resolution processes are fully implemented and readily available to all students, employees, and patients with respect to any educational or other University operation, program, or activity at KMUSC Entities.

To read the full Voluntary Resolution Agreement text, please visit: https://www.hhs.gov/civil-rights/for-providers/compliance-enforcement/agreements/vra-usc/index.html.