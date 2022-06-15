Cloud TV Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud TV Market Trends – Increasing adoption of 5G technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience is expected to drive global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cloud streaming services is expected to propel global cloud TV market growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G technology is further expected to augment revenue growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period. Several telecom providers are capitalizing on the progress of 5G technology to reinforce the cloud TV experience, which is expected to continue to boost market growth going ahead.

However, concerns regarding piracy of digital content are expected to hinder global cloud TV market growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Public cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of public cloud-based TV is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of market share, the software as a service (SaaS) segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for SaaS-based cloud TV offerings.

Increasing demand for high user experience for on-demand video content is expected to drive revenue growth of the video-on-demand segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global cloud TV market during the forecast period.

The key companies studied in the Cloud TV report are:

Kaltura Inc, Brightcove, Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, IntelliMedia Networks Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., SimpleStream Limited, ActiveVideo Networks, Inc., SeaChange International Inc., and Amagi Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud TV market on the basis of cloud type, service, streaming, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Streaming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Video-on-demand

Live Streaming

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Entertainment & Media

Telecom

Information Technology

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

The Cloud TV research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Cloud TV market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

