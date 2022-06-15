NEWS

Notice of Intent Filed with State Register (LAC 7:XXIX.117(F)) – Landscape Horticulturist Rule Change

June 9, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register that the Department intends to amend rule LAC 7:XXIX.117(F) relative to a landscape horticulturist license. The proposed amendment changes the name of the license from horticulture service to landscape horticulturist to align the rule with state law. The Notice of Intent will be published in the June 2022 State Register.

Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Tina Peltier, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Suite 3002 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on July 10, 2022.

Notice of Intent