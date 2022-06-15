Cooling Fabrics Market : Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2027
Cooling Fabrics Market Increase in the demand for protective wear & sports apparel is projected to drive the demand for cooling fabrics during forecast period.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling fabrics market is estimated to reach value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for sportswear and protective clothing is propelling the cooling fabrics market.
Rise in awareness about better health has led to increased adoption of exercises, which has generated high demand for sportswear. Cooling fabrics offer comfortable body temperature in hot weather and ease the body condition. It also provides protection from UV rays, pollution, and sweat. Development of cost-effective products and promotional activities to create awareness about cooling fabrics are likely to drive the market for cooling fabrics in the near future.
Key Highlights of Report
In December 2020, Brrr introduced a new cooling fabric named ‘Brrr Pro.’ These fabrics are embedded with micro-cooling minerals, along with performance drying and hyper wicking, in order to elevate the ‘triple chill effect’ for fresh experience and superior comfort.
Natural cooling fabrics are witnessing increased demand, owing to high demand for natural and biodegradable products. These fabrics comprise inherent ventilation property. Growth in awareness about environmental issues is estimated to drive the demand for natural cooling fabrics during the forecast period.
The knitted segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Thermal property of knitted fabrics along with their ability to offer protection against cross weather conditions is fueling the segment.
The global Cooling Fabrics market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.
Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:
Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Natural
Synthetic
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Active Cooling Fabrics
Air Cooled
Liquid Cooled
Passive Cooling Fabrics
Phase Change Cooling
Evaporation Cooling
Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Woven
Non-woven
Knitted
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Sports Apparel
Protective Wearing
Lifestyle
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Target Audience of the Report:
Leading Companies
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Investors
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Venture capitalists
Third-party knowledge providers
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
The global Cooling Fabrics market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
