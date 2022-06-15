Cooling Fabrics Market : Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Cooling Fabrics Market Increase in the demand for protective wear & sports apparel is projected to drive the demand for cooling fabrics during forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling fabrics market is estimated to reach value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for sportswear and protective clothing is propelling the cooling fabrics market.

Rise in awareness about better health has led to increased adoption of exercises, which has generated high demand for sportswear. Cooling fabrics offer comfortable body temperature in hot weather and ease the body condition. It also provides protection from UV rays, pollution, and sweat. Development of cost-effective products and promotional activities to create awareness about cooling fabrics are likely to drive the market for cooling fabrics in the near future.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Brrr introduced a new cooling fabric named ‘Brrr Pro.’ These fabrics are embedded with micro-cooling minerals, along with performance drying and hyper wicking, in order to elevate the ‘triple chill effect’ for fresh experience and superior comfort.

Natural cooling fabrics are witnessing increased demand, owing to high demand for natural and biodegradable products. These fabrics comprise inherent ventilation property. Growth in awareness about environmental issues is estimated to drive the demand for natural cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

The knitted segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Thermal property of knitted fabrics along with their ability to offer protection against cross weather conditions is fueling the segment.

The global Cooling Fabrics market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The global Cooling Fabrics market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

