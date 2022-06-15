Infertility Treatment Market Size Global Industry Share, Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the infertility treatment market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 1.50 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2.78 billion by 2029. “Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)” dominates the application segment of the infertility treatment market owing to the increasing number of technological advancements, growing awareness about assisted reproductive technology (ART) and increase in funding for research and development into microbiome-based therapies worldwide. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Infertility Treatment Market Definition
From the name itself, it is clear that infertility treatment is the treatment options available to treat an individual suffering from infertility. Infertility is a medical condition of an individual’s inability to reproduce owing to the dearth of fertile semen. Infertility occurs due to various reasons, however, this doesn’t mean that it cannot be treated or there are any dearth of alternatives.
The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Biomedx (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Rocket Medical plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), DxNow, Inc. (US), Nidacon International AB (Sweden), Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands), SAR Healthline Pvt. Ltd. (India), and InVitroCare Inc. (US)
Drivers
The rise in the level of smoking
Surging consumption of smoking products is directly influencing the market demand and supply. It is scientifically proven that the consumption of tobacco and tobacco related products affect the fertility level in both men and women.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of drugs and novel treatment options is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Government investments on healthcare infrastructure
The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities will also work in the favour of the market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, growing awareness about in-vitro fertilization and its benefits and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
COVID-19 Impact on Infertility Treatment Market
COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market. Focus drawn away from non-essential healthcare services to meeting the demands of COVID-19 patients derailed the market growth rate. Instructions were laid down towards protecting public and hospital frontline workers from exposure to the COVID-19 infection. During this pandemic phase, a 90% drop was observed in the number of people undergoing in-vitro fertilization cycles owing to the cancellation of in-vitro fertilization treatments. All of this led to hampering the market growth rate.
Recent Development
In 2021, CooperSurgical announced a partnership with Virtus Health to strengthen its fertility technology, increasing the accessibility of advanced treatment to infertile couples.
In 2021, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. received FDA approval for the commercialization of the GYNEMED GM501, a ready-to-use medium designed for in vitro washing and handling procedures of human oocytes and embryos in the US and Europe.
In 2020, Genea Biomedx (Australia) collaborated with Hamilton Thorne to commercialize Genea Biomedx’s (Australia) fertility products in the US and Canada.
Global Infertility Treatment Market Scope
Sex
Males
Females
Unexplained
Diagnosis
Men Diagnostic Tests
Women Diagnostic
General Diagnostic Tests
Drugs
Clomiphene Citrate
Letrozole
Serophene
Hormone Treatment
Others
Techniques
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)
Intrauterine Insemination
Surgery
Infertility Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the infertility treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the infertility treatment market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, good repayment schemes by the governmental bodies, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, and rising number of research activities in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rise in the incidences of lifestyle-related diseases, growing demand for smoking products and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Infertility Treatment Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Infertility Treatment Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
