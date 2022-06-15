Deep Learning Chip Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 30.7%, Market Trends – Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups.

Increasing adoption of quantum computing and growing implementation of deep learning chips for robotics are some key factors driving market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead. Lack of skilled professionals to manage Artificial Intelligence and fully automated systems at the same time is expected to hamper growth of the global deep learning chip market over the forecast period.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Deep Learning Chip Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Deep Learning Chip market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Deep Learning Chip market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Key Highlights of Report

Applications of graphics processing unit (GPU) to develop deep learning chip has been increasing as GPU can simultaneously compute, and this is a key factor driving revenue growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the system-in-package (SIP) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption to develop deep learning chips as system-in-package offers benefits such as at the level of printed circuit board (PCB).

In terms of market share, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics devices.

Increasing deep learning applications including for signal recognition, image recognition, and data mining among various industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare in countries in North America is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in North America.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Deep Learning Chip market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market on the basis of chip type, technology, end-use, and region.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Deep Learning Chip Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Deep Learning Chip industry

