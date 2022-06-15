Inherited Retinal Diseases Market Growth Segmention by Applications, Sales, Trends, Services and Forecast to 2029
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Spark Therapeutics
Novartis AG
Okuvision
Nidek Co. Ltd
Invitae Corporation
Carl Zeiss Meditech AG
Optos (A Subdidiary of Nikon Corporation
Neurosoft
PIXIUM VISION
LKC TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Renurone
Astellas Pharma
REGENXBIO Inc
Inherited Retinal Diseases Market Segmentation:-
By Types:
Diagnosis and Therapy
By Application:
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare, Others
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Inherited retinal diseases-or IRDs-are a group of diseases that can cause severe vision loss or even blindness. Each IRD is caused by at least one gene that is not working as it should. IRDs can affect individuals of all ages, can progress at different rates, and are rare. However, many are degenerative, which means that the symptoms of the disease will get worse over time. Common types of IRDs include Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), Retinitis Pigmentosa, Choroideremia, Stargardt’s Disease, and Achromatopsia. The goal of gene therapy is to correct or compensate for the faulty gene. IRDs are especially strong candidates for gene therapy treatments, due to the retina’s unique physical makeup. Compared to other organs of the body, the eye is small and easy to access for treatment administration. However, certain areas of the body are immune privileged, which means that the normal immune response isn’t as active. This is typically in areas of our bodies that are very important, and may become damaged if swelling or inflammation occurs. This means that anything that is implanted into the eye-a cell with a corrected gene, for instance-is less likely to be rejected.
The diagnosis and treatment of inherited retinal diseases consist of various techniques that allow diagnosis of inherited retinal disease after the approval of the product. The treatment for the disease is recently approved, which support the market growth.
Inherited Retinal Diseases Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in the prevalence of Inherited Retinal Diseases
The increasing prevalence and continuous discovery of new mutagenic sites that are genetically transmitted are expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market. The prevalence of monogenic IRDs is approximately 1 in 2000, affecting two million people online.
Increasing in Pipeline Products
As clinical trial activity rises to new levels, the field appears poised to make rapid and important advances in IRD research and patient care. These are only a few common trials, thus, the companies operating in this market continuously do clinical trials and put their candidates in clinical trials. This is expected to create an opportunity and fuel the global inherited retinal diseases market. High prevalence of genetic conditions
Also, the increase in the prevalence rate of some genetic conditions such as Miller-Dieker syndrome and Walker-Warburg syndrome will further enhance the growth of inherited retinal diseases market.
Furthermore, Increase in strategic initiatives by key players, advancement in medical technology, increasing product approval for IRDs, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the inherited retinal diseases market. Other factors such as an increase in the demand for effective therapies and a rising adoption rate for early genetic counselling will positively impact the growth rate of the inherited retinal diseases market. Additionally, high disposable income, rising number of cases of various retinal diseases will result in the expansion of inherited retinal diseases market.
Inherited Retinal Diseases Market, By Region:
Global Inherited Retinal Diseases market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Inherited Retinal Diseases market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Inherited Retinal Diseases market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
The inherited retinal diseases market is segmented into disease type, type, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.
Disease Type
Retinitis Pigmentosa
Stargardt’s Disease
Achromatopsia
Cone-Rod Dystrophy
Choroideremia
Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA)
Macular Edema
Others
On the basis of type, the inherited retinal diseases market is segmented into disease type (retinitis pigmentosa, stargardt’s disease, achromatopsia, cone-rod dystrophy, choroideremia, leber congenital amaurosis, macular edema, and others), by type (diagnosis and therapy), end-users (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, others), distribution channel (retail sales and direct tender.
Type
Diagnosis
Therapy
On the basis of type, the inherited retinal diseases market is segmented into diagnosis and therapy. The diagnosis segment is sub-segmented into gene therapy, retinal prosthetic, neuroprotective agents, others. The neuroprotective agents are further sub-segmented into vitamin A palmitate, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), lutein, others. The diagnosis segment is segmented into clinical diagnosis and genetic diagnosis. Clinical diagnosis is further sub-segmented into retinal imaging, electrophysiological tests, visual field test and clinical eye examination. Retinal imaging is further segmented into optical coherence tomography (OCT), fundus autofluorescence imaging (FAF), scanning laser ophthalmoscopy (SLO), adaptive optics (AO) imaging and conventional color fundus imaging. Electrophysiological tests are further segmented into full-field electroretinogram (ERG) and dark adaptometry (DA). Visual field test is further segmented into computerized visual field tests and manual field test. Clinical Eye examination is segmented into slit lamp, indirect ophthalmoscopy, refraction test, dilation exam
End User
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory surgical center
Home Healthcare
Others
On the basis of end-users, the inherited retinal diseases market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical center, home healthcare and others
Distribution Channel
Retail Sales
Direct Tender
The inherited retinal diseases market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into retail sales, direct tender.
