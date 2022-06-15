Surgical Robotics Market Size Worth USD 9.59 Billion By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%, Market Trends – Favorable government initiatives for surgical robots ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Surgical Robotics market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of Surgical Robotics market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of Surgical Robotics market.

The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global Surgical Robotics Market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Surgical Robotics Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Highlights from the Report

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

North America has obtained a significant share in the Surgical Robotics market of about 47.2% due to the increase in the number of hospitals adopting robot-assisted surgeries, rise in the per capita income, and due to government initiatives for robotic inventions.

The report studies the historical data of the Surgical Robotics Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Surgical Robotics, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Radical Features of the Surgical Robotics Market Report:

The report encompasses Surgical Robotics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Surgical Robotics industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

