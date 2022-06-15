Collagen Market Size to Surpass Around USD 20 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global collagen market size is projected to surpass around USD 20 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 8.31% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

The global collagen market size was valued at US$ 9.75 billion in 2021. Demand for collage products in the cosmetic and aesthetic sectors has proved to be a boon for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increase in the use of collagen in the beverages and food items especially in the pack food products sector have supported the market to a great extent. Cosmetics containing collagen as their content has seen used demand in the market.



Regional Snapshots

The European Nations along with North America have seen upgrade search in demand in the collagen containing cosmetic and aesthetic products. Developing nations such as India and China have also proved to be a huge market for the collagen sector. The use of collagen in skin tightening cosmetic products has helped the market to grow.

Report highlights

On the basis of the source , the collagen is derived the bovine source will have the largest share. It is available at low prices as compared to the marine source. The only concern that hampers to growth of the bovine collagen market the risk of contracting diseases. Bovine based raw materials oral cheaper option as compared to the marine source. The quality of marine collagen is superior to that of bovine source. The marine based sources expected to grow well during the forecast period due to its absorption rate and easy availability in nature. Marine based sources happen to be more expensive as compared to the other sources. This restrains the growth of the market as compared to the other segments.

, the gelatin segment will have a great demand which would be used as a food stabilizer. In order to increase the production oh gelatin the countries like India and China or setting their foot in manufacturing gelatin. Fish is used as the raw material for the production of gelatin and therefore the fishing industry in these regions is expected to grow. There's an increase in the consumption of gelatin in many developing nations due to major lifestyle changes. The health care segment has the largest market share. The use of collagen in the healthcare sector is gaining popularity due to its usage in bone repairing treatments. Escalation is helpful in boosting the bone development it is used as filler in the health care industry. Apart from the health care segment the food and beverages segment is also expected to see a good market growth during the forecast period. There's an increasing demand for collagen supplements in many developed nations doesn't increasing popularity of collagen supplements in the developing nations too.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 20 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.75 Billion CAGR 8.31% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Nippi Inc, Nitta Gelatin, CollPlant, Vinh Hoan, Weishardt, GELITA AG, Collagen Solutions, Lapi Gelatin, Koninklijke DSM NV, Getinge AB, Integra LifeSciences Holdings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing demand for hydrolyzed collagen and gelatin especially in the food and beverages market has proved to be a boon. The increasing demand for collision for the manufacturing of cosmetic products has propelled in the size of the market during the forecast period. Collagen being an essential product of the skin and many other tissues, it has been extensively used in the healthcare sector. The nutritional benefits of 10 from collagen have also increased its demand from the health care sector. The increase in the healthcare awareness amongst people and the changing lifestyle pertaining to the rapid urbanization of many developing nations has proved to be a driving force for the collagen market.

Restraints

As a result of the chances of side effects from the raw materials from which collagen is obtained might hamper the growth of the market. The strict terms and conditions lay down by the government regarding the production of collision especially from the animal and plant sources have hampered the growth of the market, thus affecting the demand and supply chain of the products. A number of diseases are transmitted from the sources from which collagen is obtained, hence the growth of the market is hampered.

Opportunities

The use of collagen in the production of exotic beverages has provided the market a great opportunity. Collision is also used in the manufacturing of chocolates and sweet dishes which makes it a major component in the food industry. The use of collagen for making various skin tightening cosmetic products used by the television industry has also helped to boost the market. The increasing healthcare awareness among the people belonging to the geriatric population has propelled the market.

Challenges

Collagen obtained from the animal sources has to face challenges in terms of the government guidelines and policies. These norms and regulations are strict enough to showcase a decline in the market growth during the forecast period. The high cost associated with the storage processes of these raw materials has also challenged the growth of the market. The transfer of a number of uncommon diseases from the sources from which collagen has been obtained has also posed a threat to the market.

Recent Developments

Bioactive collagen peptides have been launched as IMMUPEPT by GELITA in 2021. This technology enhances the collagen based connective tissues along with fibroblast cells. This in turn enhances the immunity system of the bones.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Bovine

Marine

Porcine

Poultry

By Product

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed collagen

Native collagen

Synthetic collagen

By Application

Food and Beverage Beverage Confectionery Dairy Meat and Fish Products Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals Hard Gel Capsules Soft Gel Capsules Microencapsulation

Nutraceuticals Sports Nutrition Weight Management

Healthcare Wound Dressing Tissue Regeneration Medical Implants Cardiology Research (Cell Culture, Cell Behavior) Drug Delivery

Cosmetics

Others

By Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Product Category

GMO

Non-GMO

By Function

Texture

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Finding

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





