U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Is Expected to Reach $6.78 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. Based on ingredients, the carbohydrate segment contributed to the major share in 2020. By product type, on the other hand, the growing-up milk segment would register the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. baby infant formula market was estimated at $3.88 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. On the other hand, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding impede the growth to some extent. However, growing preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open new opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (176 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11214

Covid-19 scenario-

The U.S baby infant formula market was impacted positively owing to rise in at-home consumption rate during the initial phase of the pandemic.

The development of online platforms such as telemedicine and e-commerce greatly contributed to the high revenue generation of the U.S. baby infant formula market during the lockdown period.

The U.S. baby infant formula market is analyzed across product type, ingredients, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the infant milk segment accounted for around nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The growing-up milk segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11214?reqfor=covid

Based on ingredients, the carbohydrate segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The vitamins segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The hard discounter stores segment, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11214

The key market players analyzed in the U.S. baby infant formula market report include Arla Foods, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Holle Baby Food AG, Dana Dairy Group, Ltd., Danone S.A., D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Kabrita USA, Nature’s One, LLC., and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn