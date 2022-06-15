Sales in the Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market are expected to reach a US$ 50.8 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America's Real-time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market is projected to hold a value share of 60.3% by 2021, with biotechnology analysis holding the highest segmentation from 2022 - 2032. The instruments are expected to hold over 90.4% market value by the end of 2032 and display a growth at 9.8%

Advancement in biopharmaceutical industry and emergence of digital transformation of production processes is the key factor fueling the growth in the market. Application of suitable measurement sensors along with data analytics, i.e., process analysis technology (PAT), such as the inclusion of information in process control algorithms.

The PAT method would be able to distinguish between product, process-related impurities, and product-related impurities in real-time. Modern analytical methods are shaped by the need to calculate and demonstrate complex protein treatments, which will boost real-time bioprocess raman analyzer market.

Furthermore, key players in the real-time bioprocess raman analyzer market are increasing their research and development (R&D) investment to expand their production capabilities to serve the requirements of bioprocessing.

For instance, in April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched a Ramina process analyzers for process monitoring for a range of applications, including biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The new raman spectroscopic analyzers offer continuous and non-destructive analysis without the necessity for sample preparation, with quick system setup and disposition within 15 min to produce spectral data on target analytes in a few seconds.

In addition, regulatory authorities have also undertaken several steps to enhance their first action approval rate. This step will help the FDA provide fast access to innovative therapies to accelerate research activities. To improve the output of the bioprocessing manufacturing process, companies are emphasizing analytical quality-by-design (AQbD) methods, which are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Instruments are expected to hold over 90.4% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a growth at 9.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a growth at CAGR over the forecast period. Bioprocess analysis by application held the highest segment share in terms of the market value of 77.3% in 2021.

in 2021. Biopharmaceutical companies are leading among end-users with a market share of 40.8% in 2021 due to the increasing production of bioprocessing and biopharmaceutical products across the globe.

in 2021 due to the increasing production of bioprocessing and biopharmaceutical products across the globe. North America is slated to be the largest leading region with a value share of 60.3% in 2021.

“Increasing investments and research & development activities for in-line and on-line bioprocessing in the real-time will boost real-time bioprocess raman analyser market over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights

Market Competition

Key players are actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions and collaborations with the leading biopharmaceutical industries and contract manufacturing. This would help them expand their global footprint for real-time bioprocess Raman analyzers.

In January 2022, subsidiaries Kaiser optical systems and spectra sensors merge into endress+hauser optical analysis Inc., to strengthen the emphasis on laboratory and process analysis and position itself to provide consumers with better support.





What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product type – (instruments (Raman analyzers and Raman probe) and software), application (lab to process analysis and bioprocess analysis) and end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations and research organizations) across four key regions of the world.

