Slide Stainers Market Size, Development Data, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2021 to 2028 By Emergen Research

Market Size – USD 3.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trend – Rising adoption of advanced technologies ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology.

It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level. Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.

Major prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is a major factor fueling revenue growth of the global slide stainers market

Increase in application of automated slide stainer is expected to drive revenue growth of the global slide stainers market. This technology enables laboratories to fully automate stain process. It offers automatic adjustment of thickness of sample, automated cleaning cycle, and individual preference control for the intensity of color.

The major companies studied in the report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sakura, Biocare Medical, Merck Group, General Data Company, and Hardy Diagnostics

The investigation also explains the challenges faced by companies existing in the industry and how the reader can avoid them to capitalize on the opportunities present in the same space. The study offers a detailed scrutiny of key market aspects and latest market trends and industry-wide market segmentation. Slide Stainers Market size has been calculated in terms of value and volume during the forecast years.

They also focus on the presence of prominent Slide Stainers industry players in regional markets and the strategies adopted by them to yield sustainable growth in the forecast years. The primary aim of this study is to offer a bird’s eye view of the market dynamics, assessment of historical data, trends observed, current market value and volume, Porter’s five forces analysis, examination of the upstream and downstream industries, latest technological developments, cost analysis, and the regulatory framework effective in the sector by relying on robust research methodologies.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

Equipment

Automated Slide Stainers

Manual Slide Staining Sets

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization,

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

The study provides a wide-ranging investigation on the Slide Stainers market in the leading regions. With the analysis of the global Slide Stainers market, the analysts attempt to highlight the growth prospects that market players are attempting to dominate different regional markets. Our team accurately predicts the market share, CAGR, production capacity, rate of consumption, cost, revenue, and other critical aspect that will influence the rise of regional markets studied in this report.

The global market has been categorized in this report as:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa

The professional intelligence study on the Slide Stainers market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Slide Stainers market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Slide Stainers market?

What are the main issues facing the global Slide Stainers market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

About Emergen Research

