Smart Washing Machines Market Demand Rises With Increasing Need To Reduce The Carbon Footprint And Enable Energy Savings

Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart washing machines market consists of sales of smart washing machines that are used to wash various types of clothes without applying any physical efforts and that help the user to control the washing process remotely. Smart washing machines are connected to the internet, smart phones, or other smart devices either through the cloud or via an ‘app’. This connectivity gives control over the machine, and users can decide what function is required through the commands on the ‘app’ or through other means like voice activation.

Reference to the Global Market Model, will evidence this rise in demand with the Smart Washing Machines Global Market anticipated to grow from $14.87 billion in 2021 to $15.93 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to companies resuming their operations after the COVID-19 impact, which had previously led to restrictive containment measures that resulted in numerous operational challenges. Additionally, the increasing need for energy-efficient washing machines will drive the growth of the smart washing machines market in the forecast period, the result of stringent government regulations on electric home machines with over 80 countries now having standards and labels for energy-efficient machines. This is expected to drive demand with the market size projected to reach $20.83 billion in 2026 at a 7% CAGR, continuing at a similar growth rate to $29.50 billion in 2031.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart washing machine market, accounting for approaching 60% of the global market in 2021 with Western Europe and North America following behind with significantly smaller shares of around 15% and 13% of the global market respectively. South America was the smallest region in the smart washing machines market. By individual country, China had the largest share of the global market accounting for around 34%, with the USA in second position with a share approaching 11% and Japan in third position with 8%. In the period 2021 to 2026, India is forecast to show the highest growth rate with a CAGR approaching 10%, followed closely by the USA, UK, France and Germany, all with 8% plus growth rates.

Front load was the largest market segment within the smart washing machines market with a global share of 55% in 2021, followed by top load washing machines with a 45% share. Front load machines, are also forecast to show the highest growth rate in the period 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%, with growth in top load machines following closely behind on 6.5%.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) programmed smart washing machines are expected to be a key trend in the market, making the whole process of laundry easier by enabling machines to think and function like humans. For instance, LG electronics has a range of laundry appliances with ThinQ technology which lets you start and stop wash cycles remotely, get notifications when your laundry is done and receive helpful reminders about scheduled maintenance.

Smart Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type, By Application, By Connectivity – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart washing machines market overviews, analyzes and forecasts, smart washing machines market size, smart washing machines market share, smart washing machines market players, smart washing machines market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Here are some related reports:

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type, By End-Use, By Distribution Channel – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type, By Sales Channel, By Technology, By Application – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/washing-machines-global-market-report

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type, By Technology, By Distribution Channel – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Interested In Knowing More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/