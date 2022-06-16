Submit Release
New Data Ranks the Most Sustainable Cities in the United States

A chart of battleface's top 50 sustainable cities in the USA

Leading travel insurance company, battleface, releases findings from its latest research on the most sustainable cities in the United States.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, leading travel insurance company, battleface, released findings from its latest research on the most sustainable cities in the United States. As travelers take to the roads and skies in droves this summer amidst an ongoing climate crisis, battleface wanted to highlight the cities taking the lead on sustainability measures.

Analyzing data related to carbon emissions, sustainable transport options, electric vehicle infrastructure, green space per city, and vegan options, the battleface team narrowed down the top 50 most sustainable cities in the U.S.

The top 10 cities in the rankings were spread across the country, geographically, with cities on both coasts, the midwest, and the mountain west. The number one city, Washington, D.C. scored particularly well on carbon emissions and sustainable transportation options for residents and visitors alike.

The entire interactive map and the full list of cities (and their rankings), alongside data sources and methodology can be viewed here.

About battleface
battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface.

Find battleface at: https://www.battleface.com/

