Biocides Market Strategic Outlook by 2029 | include Lubrizol Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant
biocides market was valued at USD 10,889.6 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 16967.26 million by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Publish a Latest Report, “Global Biocides Market Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast”. Biocides are products or chemicals that are used to kill pests or microbes. Mold, bacteria, algae, insects, and rodents are commonly utilised to manage and kill hazardous and undesired species. Disinfectants, wood preservatives, rodenticides, antifouling agents (on boats), in-can preservatives, and other biocides are used in households and public locations such as hospitals and industries.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biocides market was valued at USD 10,889.6 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 16967.26 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Asia-Pacific dominates the biocides market due to the water treatment is estimated to be a prominent consumer of the product, after that cleaning products. Furthermore, the growing consumption in cleaning products which is highly helped from the heightened disinfectant production will further boost the growth of the biocides market in the region during the forecast period.
Aggressive Prospect
Leading players are operating Biocides for brand new product trends and additionally emphasizing strategic collaborations in addition to nearby expansions. These techniques permitting organizations to extend their product profit and enhance their role withinside the marketplace. Some of the important things Key Players withinside the transplantation marketplace include Lubrizol Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Cortec Corporation (US), Dow (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira (Finland), Thor (US), BWA WATER ADDITIVES (US), LANXESS (Germany), Albemarle Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Baker Hughes (US), General Electric Company (US), Buckman (US), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (US), Ecolab (US), Merck KgaA (Germany) and Ques Industries, Inc. (US).
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The biocides market is segmented on the basis of type, product type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
• Halogen Compounds
• Organic Acids
• Nitrogen Based Biocides (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds)
• Metallic Compounds
• Organosulfur Compounds
• Phenolic Biocides
• Others
On the basis of type, the biocides market is segmented into halogen compounds, organic acids, nitrogen based biocides (quaternary ammonium compounds), metallic compounds, organosulfur compounds, phenolic biocides and others.
Product Type
• Preservatives
• Pest Control
• Others
On the basis of product type, the biocides market is segmented into preservatives, pest control and others.
Application
• Water Treatment
• Food and Beverage
• Boilers and Industrial Cooling Towers
• Personal Care
• Wood Preservation
• Paints and Coatings
• HVAC, Boilers
• Oil and Gas
• Fuels
• Metal Working Fluids
• Marine Industry
• Plastics
• Leather
• Others
On the basis of application, the biocides market is segmented into water treatment, food and beverage, boilers and industrial cooling towers, personal care, wood preservation, paints and coatings, HVAC, boilers, oil and gas, fuels, metal working fluids, marine industry, plastics, leather and others.
Biocides Market Dynamics
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the biocides market in the forecast period are as follows:
Drivers
• Rise in the Use of Antimicrobial Protection in End Use Industries
Biocides have become increasingly popular in a variety of industries. Because cooling water systems provide a favourable environment for the growth of microorganisms, cooling towers are one of the most common application areas for biocides in power plants, mining, and chemical facilities is further anticipated to propel the growth of the biocides market.
• Increase in the Product Demand in Medical Industry
The medical business is expanding as a result of increased consumer awareness of health and hygiene. This, together with economic growth, is encouraging manufacturers to use new technologies in developing medical solutions is further contributing the market growth.
• Growing Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry
The market is being driven by the growth of the paints and coatings market. The product is used to protect the painted surface against microbial contamination such as fungal or bacterial growth caused by air pollution and exposure to the outside environment in this sector.
Opportunities
In addition, the growing attention on government on the consumption of clean water is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the biocides market in the coming years.
Highlights Of The Report:
1. Introduction
2 . Market Segmentation
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
5. Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Biocides Market
6. Market Overview
7. Global Biocides Market, By Type
8. Global Biocides Market, By Product Type
9. Global Biocides Market, By Application
10. Global Biocides Market, By Geography
11 . Global Biocides Market, Company Landscape
12. Swot Analysis
13. Company Profile
14. Research Findings And Conclusion
15. Including Tables And Figures
The report provides insights on the following point:
1. Market Penetration: Provides complete data available in the marketplace presented through the important thing players.
2. Market Development: Provides in-intensity data approximately moneymaking rising markets and examine penetration throughout mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides particular data approximately new product launches, untapped geographies, current developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive evaluation of marketplace shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and production abilities of the main players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides shrewd insights on destiny technologies, R&D activities, and step forward product developments.
Research Methodology: Global Biocides Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
