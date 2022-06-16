Outbound Call Tracking Software Market to close to US$ 1.6 Billion with CAGR of 9.2% from 2022-2032

Outbound Call Tracking Software Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outbound Call Tracking Software Market 2022

The global Outbound Call Tracking Software Market is likely to move along the explicit curve in the near future. The semiconductor vertical is expected to see highly strategic consolidation in the next 10 years. Several mergers are happening with the objective of strengthening portfolios for driving market alignment. This would be the gist of the semiconductor vertical going forward.

As per a recent study by Persistence Market Research, the outbound call tracking software market is projected to reach US$ 650 Million by 2022. Eventually, market worth is expected to flourish at a 9.2% value CAGR from 2022-2032, reaching US$ 1.6 Billion by the end of the said period of assessment. With the development of digital business, managing, executing, and measuring the effectiveness of each marketing channel has become increasingly important for businesses.

During the historical period ranging from 2015 to 2021, demand for outbound call tracking software experienced a CAGR of 9.8%, with the market closing at US$ 595.3 Million. Demand especially spiked since the outbreak of COVID-19, as businesses began adopting remote working models.

With a call center tracking software that provides daily analytics, business can quickly spot downward trends and act accordingly. As businesses move towards digital marketing, advertisements, and outbound marketing, and call tracking software offers an efficient method of optimizing marketing efforts. In this market analysis, the major players holding significant market shares are analyzed based on business strategies and recent development in the market.

Key Takeaways

Outbound call tracking software demand is likely to grow more than 2x until 2032

By industry, aerospace & defense to be the primary end user, expected to surge at an 8.8% CAGR

Deployment of cloud-based outbound call tracking software to be maximum, growing at over 9% CAGR

Market in the U.S to be valued at US$ 543.9 Million by the end of the forecast period

U.K to experience noteworthy growth, documenting an 8.2% value CAGR until 2032

China to be the most opportunistic market in the Asia Pacific, growing at an 8.7% CAGR

The outbound call tracking software market to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 919.6 Million until 2032

“A growing market for monitoring and analyzing customer calls will flourish in the future, in an attempt to assess customer intelligence and track the ROI of businesses in the market, leading to increase in the number of call centers, providing major traction to growth," says a PMR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies use acquisitions and strategic collaborations to gain market share and broaden client bases. As new products and technologies are introduced, end users will benefit from them.

In March 2022, According to G2's Spring 2022 Grid Report for Sales Engagement, Groove is the highest-rated platform within the category of sales engagement among companies using Salesforce®. Groove has been #1 for 14 straight quarters in overall and enterprise customer satisfaction.

In May 2022, CallRail, a platform that turns leads into customers for companies of all sizes, launched a new partner program designed to allow more than 2,000 agency partners to better meet the needs of their clients. Using CallRail's sophisticated call tracking solution, agencies can identify how leads entered their contact information into marketing campaigns, ads, and keywords that drove them to make a telephone call.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global outbound call tracking software market that contains an industry analysis of 2015–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, deployment, industry and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

