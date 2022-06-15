Turbofan Engines Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR 17.2% through 2022 to 2032
Turbofan Engines Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn in 2032, likely to surge at a vigorous 17.2% CAGR during Forecast 2022 – 2032NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Turbofan Engines market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.05 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 988 Million in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 6.3%. From 2022 to 2032, Turbofan Engines sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 17.2% to reach a value of US$ 5.1 Billion by the end of 2032.
Turbofan engines are the modern variant of basic gas turbine engines. In turbofan engines, the core of the engine is surrounded by a fan placed in the front of the engine and an additional turbine placed at the rear. The fan turbine and fans are composed of many blades and an additional shaft is connected to them. This type of design is called a two-spool engine. Some of the advanced turbofan engines have more spools for greater efficiency.
Additionally, turbofan engines have various advantages over other engines such as turbojet and turboprop engines. Turbojet engines are comparatively more efficient and the operation is quieter than other engines. Due to these advantages, turbofan engines are used in various aircraft. In the commercial segment, turbofan engines are used in transportation aircraft and business jets. In the military segment, turbofan engines are used in fighter jets and transportation aircraft.
Turbofan Engines Market: Dynamics
The growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic need a faster and more comfortable way to travel. In order to fulfill this need, the airline industry is continuously growing at a significant rate. Additionally, the growing transportation sector also needs a faster way to transport goods. Air transportation is the most efficient method. The growing airline industry is increasing the demand for new technologies and fuel-efficient engines. This factor is expected to drive the turbofan engines market at a significant rate over the forecast period.
Turbofan Engines Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for turbofan engines owing to the continuously growing demand for new technologies in airline industries and the increasing demand for efficient engines. The region is expected to register significant growth in the turbofan engines market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have significant growth in the turbofan engines market, owing to emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The growing population and air traffic are projected to increase the demand for fuel-efficient engines in aircraft. The increasing number of airports and the demand for new aircraft with better and efficient engines for transportation as well as travel are expected to significantly increase the demand for turbofan engines in the region.
Turbofan Engines Market: Market Participants
Some of the market participants in the global turbofan engines market are:
• GE Aviation
• Rolls-Royce plc
• United Technologies Corporation – Pratt & Whitney Division
• CFM International
• Engine Alliance LLC
• International Aero Engines
• Williams International
• SE Ivchenko-Progress
• United Engine Corporation
• EUROJET Turbo GmbH
• IHI Corporation
• Safran SA
Regional analysis includes:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
• Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
• Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
• Japan
• Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
Turbofan Engines Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type, the global turbofan engines market is segmented into:
• Wide Body Aircrafts
• Narrow Body Aircrafts
On the basis of end use, the global turbofan engines market is segmented into:
• Commercial
• Transportation Aircrafts
• Business Jets
• Military
• Transport Aircrafts
• Fighter Jets
Report Highlights
• Detailed overview of the parent market
• Changing market dynamics in the industry
• In-depth market segmentation
• Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
• Recent industry trends and developments
• Competitive landscape
• Strategies of key players and products offered
• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective on market performance
• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
