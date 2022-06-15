Northern Europe Calcium Sulphate Market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.3%, during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.K.'s calcium sulphate market is expected to create an incremental dollar opportunity of $453.9 Mn in the forecast period, with a 5% CAGR growth through 2032. The cement & plaster segment will continue growing at this same rate-about 5.6%

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northern Europe calcium sulphate market size is projected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032 finds Future Market Insights (FMI). Calcium sulphate is naturally occurring and can be synthesized using chemical means or intermediates.



Calcium sulphate has a wide range of commercial and industrial applications due to its excellent physicochemical properties. Calcium sulphate can be used as a soil conditioner for agriculture, as a coating agent for the paper industry, to make paper very shiny, as a desiccant in chemical laboratories, as a coagulant for foods and beverages, and for coloring paints used as a pigment.

Gypsum, the dihydrate form of calcium sulphate, is the most commonly used form and important raw material in the construction industry. It is used to make Portland cement, highly specialized plasters (also known as gypsum plasters) for wall surfaces, wallboard, cement blocks, and mortars. Growing government infrastructure development initiatives in a number of countries are creating new opportunities for gypsum producers to profit from the construction industry.

Request a Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15008

Agrochemical demand is increasing to maximize production from available land. The agricultural industry relies heavily on calcium sulphate dihydrate, also known as gypsum. It is a calcium and sulphur source for plant nutrition. Calcium is required for plants to absorb the majority of their nutrients. It also helps to improve the soil structure. It aids in the improvement of flocculation or aggregation. It also increases the water infiltration & prevents waterlogging in soil. Growing demand from the agriculture industry is expected to drive the demand in the forecast period.

“Over the assessment period, sales of calcium sulphate are expected to be driven by the growing construction industry across Northern Europe followed by agrochemicals and paints & coatings,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The additive segment is projected to hold approximately 58% of the total market share in 2022.

The cement & plaster segment is anticipated to grow at 5.6% CAGR through 2032.

The calcium sulphate market in the U.K. is expected to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 453.9Mn in the forecast period.

The technical grade segment is expected to reach about US$5,862.3Mn by end of the forecast period.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15008

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants of the Calcium Sulphate market elaborated in the report include Saint-Gobain, Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc., Penta Manufacturing Company, Celtic Chemicals Limited, Miber Mineral Roset, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Fluorsid, AKO KASEI CO., LTD, JRS Pharma, Macco Organiques, s.r.o., Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp., GFS Chemicals Inc., and others.

Key players are focused on high-growth end-use industries such as construction and infrastructure where calcium sulphate is widely used. These benefits manufacturers in terms of revenue and product portfolio. Leading manufacturers in the market are focusing on high-growth end-use industries to increase annual sales. Great market opportunities are expected from the growth of certain end-use industries such as construction, paints, coatings, and the expansion of infrastructure projects.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15008

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Anhydrous

Hydrated

By Grade:

Technical

Food

Pharma





By Function:

Coagulant

Thickening Agent

Excipient

Desiccant

Additive





By End Use:

Cement & Plaster

Agrochemicals

Paints & Coatings

Paper

Mining

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

By Country:

Germany

United Kingdom

Ireland

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Rest of NE





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15008

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Northern Europe Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Northern Europe Calcium Sulphate Market Demand Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (KT) Analysis, 2017–2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (KT) Projections, 2022–2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC Continued…! Get detailed TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15008

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Nickel Carbonate Market Size is currently valued at around US$ 267.5 Mn and is anticipated to progress at a remarkable CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 459.6 Mn by the year 2032

Fixing Agent Market Share is likely to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 5.24 Bn in 2032, from US$ 2.97 Bn in 2021

Calcium Carbonate Market Demand is expected to witness a Y-o-Y growth of 5.1% and reach US$ 24.4 Bn by 2022. The growth trend is likely to continue and reach US$ 41.3 Bn by the end of the forecast period

Tire Materials Market Trends is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 99.99 Bn by the end of 2028

Colloidal Metal Particles Market Outlook are slated to top US$ 20.2 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 8.1% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 32.3 Bn by 2028

Turpentine Market Growth is estimated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 1.05 Bn by the end of 2022

Coal Tar Pitch Market Type to grow with a year on year growth of 5.5% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 3,749.6 Mn by 2022 end

Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Forecast to grow with a year on year growth of 4.0% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 3,021.8 Mn by 2022 end

Ferrovanadium Market Sales grow with a y-o-y growth of 5.1% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 4,277.3 Mn by 2022 end

Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Value are slated to top US$ 256.0 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 3.5% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 315.4 Mn by 2028

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/northern-europe-calcium-sulphate-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

