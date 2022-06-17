Submit Release
ICMA Pakistan Announces Partnership with Certif-ID International for Instant Verification of Certificates

ICMA, Pakistan, recently partnered with Certif-ID to roll out Blockchain- credentials for easy issuance and verification of certificates

PAKISTAN, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Germany and Pakistan, 26 May 2022

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA), Pakistan, recently partnered with Certif-ID to roll out Blockchain-powered credentials for easy issuance and verification of certificates. Established in 1951, ICMA’s sole objective was to initiate the growth of management accounting as a profession. To facilitate the development of this profession, the Institute awards two designations — Associate Cost and Management Accountant and Fellow Cost and Management Accountant upon completion of the certification course.

Today, the Institute has over 15,000 students and over 270 faculty members. Additionally, the Institute has an alumni network of over 7000 members, including CEOs, COOs, and CFOs, who contribute to the industry's growth. The Institute is not only responsible for educating professionals but also organises corporate training, conducts examinations, and assists the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Federal Board of Revenue by offering technical support.

Various dignitaries such as ICMA's president, Mr Zia-Ul-Mustafa, Certif-ID's Managing Director, Mr Tim Miller and senior members from ICMA attended the partnership announcement ceremony. The CEO of International Skills Mark, Pakistan, Mr Asad Ali Warraich, and the Certif-ID representative in Pakistan also participated in the event. Some of the key highlights of the partnership between the two organisations include,
-Increased efficiency at an Operational level
-High-Quality Data Analytics
-Automated Record Management
-Blockchain-Powered Credentials
-Instant Verification of Certificates

With this partnership with Certif-ID, ICMA has stepped into the future with blockchain-powered credentials that will ease the bureaucratic process of verification of certificates.

Success Highlights:

-Blockchain-Powered Credentials: Students' physical records are now safe and secure digital documents accessible anytime.
-Instant Certificate Verification: Scan the QR code and get instant certificate verification - no need to wait for an issuer to verify a paper certificate.
-Rich Data Analytics: Instead of depending on trend projections and gut instincts, organisations now get clarity on metrics, including the number of certificates shared, issued and downloaded.
-Increased Operational Efficiency: A better method to assess a credential's efficiency and make it profitable for both the organisation and the individual.

At the ceremony, ICMA President, Mr Zia-Ul-Mustafa, said, “At ICMA, we undertake digitisation as part of our organisation’s innovative culture. With Certif-ID’s blockchain-powered platform, we can issue secure & verifiable digital certificates. Our graduates & members can now present their instantly verifiable digital credentials to the global market”.

“We are delighted to partner with ICMA - Pakistan's leading institute that offers specialised courses in Management Accounting. With this collaboration, we hope to have paved the path for implementing blockchain-powered technologies within the academic sphere”, said Tim Miller, Founder of Certif-ID.

About Certif-ID

Certif-ID is a skill-based community that uses blockchain technology to build an extensive, global network of professionals, recruiters, and institutions. The platform manages a digital profile known as Skill Pass, where one can demonstrate skills gathered within educational spheres or through work experiences. Educational institutes can use the platform to issue certificates placed on blockchain and redirect major stakeholders to their digital profiles. Besides, Certif-ID allows professionals to accumulate all necessary information within their digital profile. The credentials of the digital profile are shared with suitable recruiters who can screen the candidate based on their certifications and skills securely. With Certif-ID moulding the blockchain technology, professionals can bridge the gap between their education and employment.

