Life Coach Jane Song to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Jane Song is a life coach and a trained therapist who empowers her clients to live the life they have always dreamed of.

Jane focuses on helping people get unstuck in life by navigating challenges and discovering their potential so they can reach their life goals.

“Coaching is my passion!” says Jane. “This is what I'm made to do, helping people in such a deeper way.”

Prior to launching her coaching practice, Jane spent eight years in the fashion industry working with renowned design brands such as Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, and Paul Smith, moving eight times internationally and living on four different continents.

“I work with my clients to restore their identity because it took me forever to find out who I am,” admits Jane. “I went through a journey to find out who is Jane. There was always something pulling me forward each time, not to say the fear wasn't there, but every time I moved, I was on a path for something greater.”

A coach is someone to talk to about tomorrow. What can we do tomorrow to make our lives better? That’s why Jane’s work is so completely transformational. She helps her clients see how disconnected the actions they take are from their values.

“My job is to connect with them and help them to discover their dreams in life, what pulls them forward,” says Jane. “It’s really to inspire people to discover who they really are and use that power to pull them forward toward their future self.”

Of course, there is no express to success. We all have to go through hurdles, but those challenges will make us stronger.

“People need to return to who they really are and then apply that to their lives, to their work, to their relationships,” says Jane. “That's what makes us stronger.”

Jane says her goal is to shift her clients’ perspective to see life through a lens of endless possibilities.

“My goal is to coach you to have breakthrough moments when you realize you have what it takes to succeed.”

